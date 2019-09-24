How to Watch Twitch Rivals TFT at TwitchCon 2019

Day two of Twitch Rivals: TwitchCon features the Teamfight Tactics open.

Running alongside the League of Legends leg of the event, the TFT open will bring together eight lobbies of eight players across six rounds. The victors from the open lobbies will then advance to the winner’s stage of the competition, before whittling down to just 12 players.

The final stage of the event, later in the day, will conclude with 12 invited streamers, eight players from the TFT Road to TwitchCon, and the 12 players from the winner’s lobby—totaling 32 players.

The 32 players will be split into four lobbies, with the top eight players securing a spot in the final lobby for a share of $45,000. The eventual winner will then be crowned the TwitchCon Champion.

Format

The Open Lobbies

All players start in the Open Lobbies. No one directly starts in the Winners Lobbies.

64 players compete simultaneously in eight lobbies.

All players will be guaranteed to play two rounds.

Players earn points based on their standings.

The top two point earners from the Open Lobbies will advance to the Winners Lobbies.

The Winners Lobbies

All players will be guaranteed to play two rounds.

Players earn points based on their standings.

The top three point earners in the two Winners Lobbies will earn a spot in Finals.

Prizing

Top 32 Finals – $2500 per lobby.

Placing Prizing First place $500 Second place $400 Third place $350 Fourth place $300 Fifth place $275 Sixth place $250 Seventh place $225 Eighth place $200

Top Eight Finals – $45,000.

Placing Prizing First place $15,000 Second place $10,000 Third place $7,500 Fourth place $5,000 Fifth place $2,500 Sixth place $2,000 Seventh place $1,500 Eighth place $1,500

Schedule

The open stage of the event will begin at 11:30am CT, while the top 32 finals kick off at 5:30pm CT.