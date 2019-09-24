How to Watch Twitch Rivals TFT at TwitchCon 2019

Day two of Twitch Rivals: TwitchCon features the Teamfight Tactics open.
Running alongside the League of Legends leg of the event, the TFT open will bring together eight lobbies of eight players across six rounds. The victors from the open lobbies will then advance to the winner’s stage of the competition, before whittling down to just 12 players.
The final stage of the event, later in the day, will conclude with 12 invited streamers, eight players from the TFT Road to TwitchCon, and the 12 players from the winner’s lobby—totaling 32 players.
The 32 players will be split into four lobbies, with the top eight players securing a spot in the final lobby for a share of $45,000. The eventual winner will then be crowned the TwitchCon Champion.
Format
The Open Lobbies
- All players start in the Open Lobbies. No one directly starts in the Winners Lobbies.
- 64 players compete simultaneously in eight lobbies.
- All players will be guaranteed to play two rounds.
- Players earn points based on their standings.
- The top two point earners from the Open Lobbies will advance to the Winners Lobbies.
The Winners Lobbies
- All players will be guaranteed to play two rounds.
- Players earn points based on their standings.
- The top three point earners in the two Winners Lobbies will earn a spot in Finals.
Prizing
Top 32 Finals – $2500 per lobby.
|Placing
|Prizing
|First place
|$500
|Second place
|$400
|Third place
|$350
|Fourth place
|$300
|Fifth place
|$275
|Sixth place
|$250
|Seventh place
|$225
|Eighth place
|$200
Top Eight Finals – $45,000.
|Placing
|Prizing
|First place
|$15,000
|Second place
|$10,000
|Third place
|$7,500
|Fourth place
|$5,000
|Fifth place
|$2,500
|Sixth place
|$2,000
|Seventh place
|$1,500
|Eighth place
|$1,500
Schedule
The open stage of the event will begin at 11:30am CT, while the top 32 finals kick off at 5:30pm CT.