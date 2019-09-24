3 hours ago League of Legends

How to Watch Twitch Rivals TFT at TwitchCon 2019

Over $45,000 is on the line.

rivals-main-v2
Image via Twitch

Day two of Twitch Rivals: TwitchCon features the Teamfight Tactics open.

Running alongside the League of Legends leg of the event, the TFT open will bring together eight lobbies of eight players across six rounds. The victors from the open lobbies will then advance to the winner’s stage of the competition, before whittling down to just 12 players.

The final stage of the event, later in the day, will conclude with 12 invited streamers, eight players from the TFT Road to TwitchCon, and the 12 players from the winner’s lobby—totaling 32 players. 

The 32 players will be split into four lobbies, with the top eight players securing a spot in the final lobby for a share of $45,000. The eventual winner will then be crowned the TwitchCon Champion.  

Format

The Open Lobbies

  • All players start in the Open Lobbies. No one directly starts in the Winners Lobbies.
  • 64 players compete simultaneously in eight lobbies.
  • All players will be guaranteed to play two rounds.
  • Players earn points based on their standings.
  • The top two point earners from the Open Lobbies will advance to the Winners Lobbies.

The Winners Lobbies

  • All players will be guaranteed to play two rounds.
  • Players earn points based on their standings.
  • The top three point earners in the two Winners Lobbies will earn a spot in Finals.

Prizing

Top 32 Finals – $2500 per lobby.

PlacingPrizing
First place$500
Second place$400
Third place$350
Fourth place$300
Fifth place$275
Sixth place$250
Seventh place$225
Eighth place$200

Top Eight Finals – $45,000.

PlacingPrizing
First place$15,000
Second place$10,000
Third place$7,500
Fourth place$5,000
Fifth place$2,500
Sixth place$2,000
Seventh place$1,500
Eighth place$1,500

Schedule

The open stage of the event will begin at 11:30am CT, while the top 32 finals kick off at 5:30pm CT.