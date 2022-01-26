Twisted Fate player stops Sion from ending game with a heroic sacrifice

Bizarre plays and ARAM—It’s tough to name a more iconic duo when it comes to League of Legends.

Due to the game mode’s unique rules, players are often forced to die on purpose and try to make the best out of a bad situation. This leads to many funny moments, like one posted on Reddit by Vegan-bandit.

In the clip, the player’s team appeared to be winning a skirmish under the destroyed enemy turret. Their opponents, however, had just one player left standing. The enemy Sion realized that the Nexus was defenseless at this point and attempted to make a heroic play by using his ultimate (Unstoppable Onslaught).

Twisted Fate, though, made the ultimate sacrifice. Using Destiny (R), he teleported in Sion’s way, preventing him from pushing onward but at a cost of his life.

His team, later on, managed to eliminate Sion, avenging the Card Master and making sure his sacrifice wasn’t in vain. But in the end, the team sadly lost the game, according to op.gg. This just proves that sometimes no matter how hard you try, you’re doomed to lose League.