Twisted Fate is now available in Teamfight Tactics’ main servers

The first League of Legends champion to join Teamfight Tactics post-release is Twisted Fate, Riot confirmed in today’s patch notes.

Twisted Fate is now available in all TFT matches. He’s a tier two champion, so his gold cost is two and he starts appearing for players in the shop as soon as they hit level two. He’s a Pirate and a Sorcerer, and his League ability being ported to TFT is his W, Pick a Card.

When Twisted Fate uses his ability, he throws one of three possible random cards at an opponent. If it’s a golden card, he stuns his target. If it’s red, the card deals damage on the target and in other nearby enemies. His third card, the blue one, restores mana to himself and nearby allies.

TF was already on the PBE for a few days, and players found him to be more useful in Sorcerer comps than in Pirate builds. The mana-restoring capabilities of his blue card provide a great utility tool that many Sorcerers need to either trigger their abilities faster or more often, turning Twisted Fate into a great support in these compositions. Positioning him properly is important since he just heals mana to allies who are around him.

His usefulness in Pirate comps has yet to be tested with today’s nerf to this Origin, which now gets an average of 1.6 gold per chest instead of two like it used to be. Early-game Pirates Pyke and Graves also received nerfs this patch, which could mean that the early game of this Origin is not as strong as it used to be.

If you want to try Twisted Fate in your matches today, go for Sorcerers. If you’re safe about running a Pirate comp, he’ll still provide support for his allies. Every champion benefits from mana, and if you’re lucky enough, Twisted Fate’s blue card will be helpful.