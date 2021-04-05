TSM skirt past 100 Thieves, advance to 2021 Mid-Season Showdown lower bracket final

The 2021 LCS Mid-Season Showdown continued today with a lower bracket matchup between TSM and 100 Thieves. TSM took the series by a score of three games to one and have moved on to the final round of the lower bracket.

A large factor in today’s match was TSM’s control of the early-game. In all four League of Legends games played today, TSM secured a Baron buff prior to the 25-minute mark. Even in the games when they were behind in gold, such as the fourth and final game of the series, TSM swung the tides of the game into their favor relatively quickly.

The team’s jungler, Spica, played a heavy role in securing objectives throughout the series. By the time TSM walked away with their 3-1 victory, Spica and company had secured a total of seven Barons.

Today’s victory sets TSM up for a meeting with Team Liquid next week. Yesterday, Liquid were bumped down to the lower bracket after losing to Cloud9 in the winners final of the MSS. The winner of next week’s matchup between TSM and Liquid will have the chance to battle Cloud9 for the Mid-Season Showdown trophy, as well as a chance to represent North America at this year’s Mid-Season Invitational in Reykjavík, Iceland.

When TSM and Liquid last met, Liquid walked away with a 3-1 series victory in the first matchup of the Mid-Season Showdown two weeks ago.

As for 100 Thieves, the team’s Spring Split run comes to a close with a whimper. A split in which 100 Thieves roared to first place to open things up saw the team looking up at the LCS’ upper tier of squads by the time the spring came to a close.

A mid-split roster change in the mid lane—one in which Ryoma replaced Damonte going into the fifth week of the season—proved ultimately fruitless for 100 Thieves. In the 17 games the team played alongside Ryoma (including playoffs) this split, 100 Thieves compiled an uninspiring record of 7-10.

The LCS will return to action on Saturday, April 10 with the lower bracket final between TSM and Liquid. The match will mark the first time in over a year that LCS players will be competing in person, as the final weekend of the Mid-Season Showdown is set to take place at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

