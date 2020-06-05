TSM signs Winston to replace Spica on LCS Academy roster

This is the jungler's first time on an LCS team.

TSM rounded out its Academy League of Legends roster today by signing former Full Spectrum and Western University jungler, Winston Herold. He’ll be taking the vacated spot of Mingyi “Spica” Lu, who’s been promoted to TSM’s starting roster for the 2020 LCS Summer Split.

With this move, Winston will be making his first appearance as a part of an LCS organization. Previously, the young jungler spent some time on Full Spectrum, a North American amateur team that played in various lower-tier tournaments like the Upsurge Premier League.

He also played for Western University’s collegiate team since September 2017, where he was known as Julius. He helped the team win the 2019 College East Conference Playoffs and pushed the roster to a second-place finish at the CLOL 2019 Championship.

TSM’s previous Academy jungler, Spica, was brought up to the starting LCS roster after Dardoch left to join Team Dignitas this offseason. His departure was highlighted by a major scandal involving the team’s president, Leena Xu, who accidentally leaked that “no one wanted to pick him up” during one of Doublelift’s streams.

The jungle position has been a point of contention throughout TSM’s history. Spica will technically be the team’s fifth jungler in the last four years. He last got a shot at the LCS when he was brought up during the 2019 Summer Split playoffs.

The 2020 LCS Summer Split kicks off on June 12.