TSM reverse sweep Golden Guardians to keep 2020 LCS Summer Playoffs dreams alive

The lower bracket of the 2020 LCS Summer Playoffs continued today with an electrifying match between Golden Guardians and TSM. In a close League of Legends series, TSM secured the 3-2 victory over their opponents, completing the reverse sweep and eliminating the Guardians from playoffs.

The match kicked off with a commanding start from Golden Guardians, who secured two quick wins. Golden Guardians support Huhi had a standout performance throughout the first two matches, opening up many opportunities for the rest of his team to single out kills around the map.

Despite being one loss away from elimination from the 2020 season, TSM pulled together to win the next two games. Time and time again, TSM’s mid laner Bjergsen led the charge to keep the series within reach.

But even after losing the Infernal Soul in the final game, TSM managed to win an explosive fight at the Elder Dragon with a powerful turnaround from TSM top laner Broken Blade on Renekton. In a never ending back-and-forth between the two teams, throwing objectives to one another, TSM punished Golden Guardians in a final fight, closing out the series in their favor.

The next match of the 2020 LCS Summer Playoffs continues next week when TSM challenge Cloud9 for the final World Championship spot for the region on Aug. 29 at 3pm CT.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.