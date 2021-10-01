TSM parts ways with Hauntzer, Cody Sun, and Sword after 2021 LCS Academy season

TSM has parted ways with three tenured Academy players. Top laner Hauntzer, AD carry Cody Sun, and mid laner Sword have each left the organization.

After a disappointing season for TSM Academy—one in which the League of Legends team failed to reach the Academy playoffs—TSM made the executive decision to leave some of its veteran players behind.

Today we bid farewell to Hauntzer, Cody Sun, and Sword.



We want to thank you for all your hard work and dedication over the last year. Good luck with your future endeavors 🙏 pic.twitter.com/q1oo7AFkyI — TSM FTX (@TSM) September 30, 2021

“Today we bid farewell to Hauntzer, Cody Sun, and Sword,” TSM said. “We want to thank you for all your hard work and dedication over the last year.” This season, TSM Academy posted an individual game record of 29-35, finishing seventh in the North American Academy league’s Summer Split.

Former Griffin top laner Sword role-swapped to the mid lane for TSM ahead of this season but never appeared in a regular-season game for the organization’s top-level roster in 2021. Hauntzer, who previously played for TSM’s main roster from 2016 to 2018, returned to the organization this year in a backup role behind starting top laner Huni but also never appeared in a regular-season game with the team’s LCS lineup this season. Cody Sun, an LCS veteran of five years, never appeared in a regular-season game for TSM either.

Both Cody Sun and Hauntzer were signed to the organization through 2022, while Sword’s contract with TSM was set to last through 2023.

After these roster changes, only jungler Hyper and support Yursan remain on the TSM Academy roster. Both players are signed to TSM through the 2023 League season. TSM has not announced any other changes coming to its main or secondary League lineups ahead of the 2022 season.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.