TSM knocked out of Worlds 2020 after crippling loss to Fnatic

Week two of the Worlds 2020 group stage was over early for TSM, as the team was completely knocked out of the World Championship by way of a brutal loss to Fnatic.

The loss pushed TSM’s group stage record to 0-4, consequently making the squad ineligible to reach the tournament’s bracket phase. With Fnatic, Gen.G, and LGD all in the hunt to reach the quarterfinals after winning two games apiece last week, TSM’s winless record stands far behind the rest of Group C.

In today’s opening contest, TSM hung around early on in a relatively slow game, but once Fnatic got ahead, the flood gates opened quickly. Around the 17-minute mark, Fnatic broke things open with a game-changing dragon steal and teamfight victory, subsequently throwing TSM’s backs against the wall. Just eight minutes later, Fnatic had built a gold lead well over 11k, defeating TSM in just 25 minutes.

This year marked the first time that TSM had even reached the World Championship since 2017. In similar fashion to its performance three years ago, the team failed to reach the quarterfinals once again. To further that point, TSM has missed the quarterfinals in four consecutive World Championship appearances.

TSM have been eliminated from #Worlds2020 after being dominated by @FNATIC! pic.twitter.com/bfdS3J0XBv — Dot Esports (@DotEsports) October 10, 2020

No TSM squad has made it out of groups since 2014, when the team lost to that year’s eventual champions, Samsung White, in the quarterfinals.

TSM still has two games left on the docket today, as the team will look to play spoiler against Gen.G and LGD Gaming later in the day. In regards to its chances of reaching the quarterfinals however, TSM will have to wait until next year for another shot at redemption.