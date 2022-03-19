TSM fires former LCS coach Peter Zhang after ‘very serious allegations of conflict of interest and unethical practices’

TSM has terminated the contract of its LCS head of player development Peter Zhang, who previously served as the team’s head coach, after an investigation into “very serious allegations of conflict of interest and unethical practices” against Zhang.

TSM posted a statement to its Twitter account announcing Zhang’s departure.

“We were recently made aware of very serious allegations of conflict of interest and unethical practices against League of Legends coach Peter Zhang,” TSM said. “After an initial investigation, we have terminated him effective immediately. We are working with external legal counsel to complete a full investigation.”

LCS Commissioner Jackie Felling stated in a Reddit thread that Zhang’s departure had “nothing to do with matchfixing,” emphasizing that this was an internal affair and not a matter of competitive integrity involving betting in any capacity.

In a response to his termination via Discord, Peter Zhang stated that he would “write a post later about [his] situation,” yet encouraged fans to continue supporting TSM. He went on to admit that he made a mistake, saying “I guess it’s bigger enough I got immediate released.”

Zhang has spent the last four years as a part of TSM helping develop talent in both its Academy and LCS rosters. He previously worked with Team Liquid and Echo Fox at the start of his career in the LCS.

It is unclear what these allegations against Peter Zhang entail. TSM’s League team will presumably remain under the leadership of head coach Wong “Chowy” Xong Lei.