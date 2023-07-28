TSM fans could be witnessing the final LCS games in org’s illustrious history in NA

After spending more than a decade in the North American League of Legends scene, one of the most-storied organizations in LCS history might be playing its last games in the league soon.

Two months ago, TSM CEO Andy “Reginald” Dinh confirmed that the team had “[started] the process of transitioning to another tier one region,” and that this move had been in the works for over the last three years. As a result, this upcoming lower bracket run could be showcasing TSM’s final games as an LCS organization.

Over the last few years, TSM has struggled to return to its previous throne atop the region, when they once were perennial LCS champions filled with superstar talent and supporters alike. The last trophy that they captured was back during the 2020 LCS Summer Split, when Doublelift and Bjergsen came back together to take the throne once again.

The true downfall for TSM began shortly after, however, when that same championship-winning roster ended up becoming the first pool one team in World Championship history to go winless during the group stage. It was a horrific end to a hopeful season, and was the first step towards mediocrity for the org.

Since then, the team continued to spiral lower and lower down the regular season standings, as they tried and failed to find a cohesive roster through constant roster swaps. Even though they were able to field multiple superstar players like Spica, SwordArt, Huni, and Maple, the lineups were never able to gel together in time for a deep run to the playoffs.

This past season has been uneventful for TSM fans, with the team finishing as a middle-of-the-pack roster and an 8-10 record to boot. They’ve also recently lost to Evil Geniuses, although they did provide the third seed with a decent five-game series. Now, they must battle their way up the lower bracket of the postseason, where they’ll first face off against Dignitas.

TSM’s decision to leave the LCS was met with ire from the North American community, with many prominent figures in the scene showing their distaste towards the move. “While it’s super sad to lose the TSM who defined the league for years, I already felt like we lost them years ago,” LCS caster Isaac “Azael” Cummings-Bentley said. “It has felt clear TSM no longer cared about the LCS.”

If TSM loses against Dignitas, that series could be the final chapter for one of the most-iconic teams in League history. Catch all the action when the boys in black take the stage on Thursday, Aug. 3.

