Which competitive LoL league will TSM join after leaving LCS?

North America’s League of Legends community is still buzzing after TSM announced its plans to leave the LCS.

The legacy organization has been one of the most iconic teams in the region’s history since debuting over a decade ago, but after several seasons of disappointment and major financial issues, the team is officially kicking off the process of moving to another country, according to the team’s CEO Andy “Reginald” Dinh.

“We have made the tough decision to start the process of transitioning to another tier one region,” Dinh said. “This may feel sudden, but to be honest, we’ve been actively working towards this for the last three years.”

Since TSM wishes to remain in a major region, there aren’t many other options on the table for its new home. There are, however, rumblings about where the team could be putting down roots in the future.

Where will TSM be heading next after LCS departure?

In a recent tweet, investigative reporter Jacob Wolf said that a likely landing spot for TSM is the LPL, which many know as one of the most competitive regions in the world. Wolf also said that there were already some discussions brewing with some LPL teams last November.

If TSM makes the move to China, the team would be joining 17 other teams aiming for the top of the mountain. Unless the team is able to sign multiple star players, however, TSM will have a relatively tough time dethroning any of the long-standing, established organizations that are battling for supremacy.

The team is also reportedly dealing with some financial issues following the bankruptcy of its former name partner, FTX. As a result, it might not be able to field a competitive roster that can stand tall against the giants of the region, especially with aspirations of a World Championship.

Joining the LCK and LEC might be a bit tougher, since most teams in those two leagues are well-established, and have not shown signs of wanting to sell. The possibility of TSM joining the LEC was floated in July 2022, however, when Dexerto reported the organization had considered selling its LCS slot and focusing its League efforts across the pond.

