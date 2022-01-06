TSM appoints Dominic Kallas as VP of esports

Kallas is bringing years of experience to TSM as its new VP of esports.

Former Gen.G head of U.S. operations Dominic Kallas is joining TSM as its vice president of esports, the organization announced today.

“I’m excited to be joining TSM alongside talented and seasoned professionals as TSMFTX looks to establish a new powerful leadership team,” Kallas said. “I firmly believe this is a new era for the org and fans and partners will be excited about what we have planned for 2022.”

Kallas’ roots are based in finance and economics, where he worked as a venture capital and private equity associate before transitioning to esports through Gen.G in 2017.

Photo via Riot Games/Getty Images

Kallas held his position at Gen.G for three and a half years before leaving the esports organization at the end of 2021. Throughout this tenure, Kallas played a big part in Gen.G’s global expansion from Los Angeles to Seoul and Shanghai.

Now, Kallas enters a new portion of his career where his responsibilities are increased tenfold with TSM in 2022.

“TSM FTX will continue their history of signing top tier talent, and will seek to offer opportunities to up and coming talent that very few orgs can provide,” Kallas said. “As for esports, my priority will always be to continue to win. I will do my best to be an active and transparent leader for our teams, players, and amazing global community of fans.”

In this executive role, Kallas will oversee the operations and management of TSM’s 20 professional esports teams, alongside the org’s content creators.

Photo via Tina Jo/Riot Games via ESPAT

TSM is one of the most valuable esports organizations in the world. It was valued at $410 million by Forbes last year due to its growing expansion through multiple different ventures in gaming. As a result, TSM landed a 10-year, $210 million naming rights deal with FTX to help catapult the org to new heights.

“Dominic’s valuable global experience and strategic approach to esports made him the perfect choice for this role,” said Walter Wang, COO of TSM. “This is the dawn of a new era for our org, and Dominic will help lead the way.”

TSM will compete in the 2022 LCS Spring Split, which begins on Feb. 5 following the LCS Lock-In tournament that starts on Jan. 14.