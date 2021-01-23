Top Esports take down LGD Gaming, pick up second win in 2021 LPL Spring Split

Top Esports took down LGD Gaming in a clean 2-0 sweep today during the third week of 2021 LPL Spring Split.

JackeyLove was the main piece of this win today, popping off on Samira and Xayah throughout the series, finishing with a combined KDA of 20/1/9. His experience and superior mechanics in both games helped TES secure early leads across the entire map, which they converted to items and neutral objectives.

Taking down LGD tonight with a 2-0

Both MVPs went to JackeyLove.

GGWP @LGDgaming



We will work harder and prepare for the next game seriously.

Thank you for your continued support.#TESWIN #ToTheTop pic.twitter.com/rF4Hw9PlYK — TOPESPORTS (@TOP_Esports_) January 23, 2021

The first game draft looked great for both teams. TES secured power picks such as Gnar and Samira, while LGD picked up Graves and Aphelios. In game TES funneled a lot of resources into the bottom lane, which had a lot of kill pressure with Rell as a support. After giving JackeyLove early kills, his pressure on Samira was too much for LGD to handle. With item, objectives, and kills leads, TES finished the game in 31-minutes.

After the Samira performance from JackeyLove, LGD banned it during the next game, however that was not enough to stop the superstar ADC. He picked up Xayah and after some early focus from his jungler on the bottom side of the map, he popped off once again, taking the control of the game in his own hands. After multiple one-sided teamfights in which TES came out ahead, they finished the second game and the series.

TES (2-2) has climbed to seventh place in the 2021 LPL Spring Split standings. They have a rematch against their 2020 rivals in JD Gaming next week. Tune in at 5am CT on Sunday, Jan. 31 to see who will emerge victorious.

