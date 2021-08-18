Tiffany & Co. collaborates with LCK to provide winners of LCK commemorative rings

Luxury jewelry house Tiffany & Co. is collaborating with LCK to give out commemorative rings to the winners of the LCK splits for the next three years.

This collaboration will begin with the current Summer Split, which will conclude on Aug. 28, according to a translation by Korizon’s Kevin Kim of a Naver article. Outside of the rings awarded to each winner with engraved initials, the Finals MVP will also get a special bracelet.

Image via Naver

Various LCK teams have given out rings to their players in the past, such as T1 in 2015 or Samsung Galaxy in 2017 for their players’ world championship wins. This is going to be the first time LCK officially hands out these commemorative awards to the players from their region for winning the regular split.

Tiffany is a United States retailer of luxurious goods founded in 1837. Each year, they create 65 trophies to celebrate the greatness of various sporting competitions such as the NFL Super Bowl, the MLB World Series, and the NBA Finals.

The LCK playoffs began today with Nongshim RedForce taking on Afreeca Freecs in the first series. Four other teams–T1, Liiv Sandbox, DWG KIA, and Gen.G Esports–are also in championship contention. Following the performance of the final weeks of the split, DK look like the favorites to win it all after bouncing back from a poor start to the regular season, giving the reigning Worlds champions a chance to defend their international title, and get their hands on the first-ever LCK winners’ rings.

