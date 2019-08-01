Three new Little Legends will be arriving to Teamfight Tactics in Patch 9.15b

Patch 9.15b is already teed up to be a big patch for Teamfight Tactics. The introduction of the new Hextech class, four new champions, and a bunch of item updates will headline a big patch for TFT.

However, the biggest change to come in this patch is the three Little Legends that’ll be joining the roster this patch, with the Protector, Hushtail, and Paddlemar joining the current line-up. Designs for all three Little Legends have been posted on Surrender@20 in the 7/31 PBE Update, and they are all adorable.

The Protector is a cute little tiger that will ferociously roam the TFT realm. The base Fierce Protector looks akin to a white tiger, while different variations of the Protectors have darker hues or bright highlights.

The Hushtail is an ethereal that looks a lot like Eevee from Pokemon. The Hushtail can evolve into a dark Moontipped Hushtail, with a brightly coloured tail, or the Monarch Hushtail, which has patterned ears like a Monarch Butterfly.

Finally, the turtle-like Paddlemar will give players an option to slowly traverse the arena, while looking incredibly handsome. You can choose to get your Christmas spirit on with the Yuletide Paddlemar, or go full turtle on the Tidepool Paddlemar.

These wonderful Little Legends have already hit the PBE, and will be put onto the live servers next week.