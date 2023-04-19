This one adorable Mageseeker feature has dog lovers flocking to play LoL story

After seeing adorable clips of eight-bit Sylas petting a dog, League of Legends fans are flocking to buy Mageseeker to join in on the cute and wholesome petting. And if that’s not enough, you can also interact with Silverwings, a bird-like creature.

The Mageseeker is the newly released action RPG from Riot Games and Digital Sun based on the story of Sylas. Sylas, the Unshackled, is often viewed as a Demacian villain, but his story offers a much deeper look into his life, why he turned on the mageseekers, and why he now wants to turn on the very Kingdom he once served.

In stories, villains often have a reason for becoming the way they are, but that doesn’t mean they still have a soft heart or don’t care for others. And this is precisely how Sylas is portrayed in The Mageseeker.

As you play through the storyline, you’ll encounter several other champions from the League universe, and you’ll notice a dog you can interact with and pat. With this feature, The Mageseeker becomes infinitely better and more wholesome.

While Sylas’ chains drag beside him, his tender pets have fans questioning whether he truly is a villain because there’s no way he could pet the dog with so much love.

In The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story, players control Sylas, a former prisoner who wields the same gigantic shackles that once held him captive. Though they are mostly used as deadly weapons in the game, Sylas is skilled enough to wear them while gingerly petting a dog. pic.twitter.com/kjI6XxAyr7 — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) April 18, 2023

Unfortunately, as one commenter pointed out, there was a missed opportunity to have an endearing moment with the dog where Sylas could have referenced how they’d both spent time in chains over their lifetimes.

And yes, petting the dog in The Mageseeker is as charming as it looks.