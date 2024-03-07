This LEC player was unanimously voted for the Team of the Split

The 2024 LEC Winter Team of the Split has been revealed just a few days from the start of the Spring Split, and the result is no surprise. From top to bot lane, the Team of the Split is full of G2 Esports players.

The news was first shared on the latest episode of EUphoria, with the full voting sheet published an hour later. But while the controversy of who should have been picked as the best player for each role spreads on social media, the voting sheet leaves no room for doubt regarding who the LEC teams, talents, and media believe to be the best mid laner.

Rasmus “Caps” Borregaard Winther was unanimously voted the best in his position across the LEC. The G2 mid laner secured votes from everyone except his own team, adhering to the rules in place.

Despite an extensive voting pool of almost 50 individuals and teams, including votes from players and coaching staff from each LEC team, Caps emerged as the undisputed choice.

Caps at the Riot Games Arena in Berlin, LEC Winter Split 2024. Photo by Michal Konkol via Riot Games

Breaking down the individual awards, G2 top laner BrokenBlade claimed the honor, closely followed by SK Gaming’s Irrelevant, with MAD Lions KOI Myrwyn and Team BDS Adam also recognized. The jungle category was the most competitive, with G2 Yike getting 19 votes, followed by Fnatic Razork with 15, MAD Lions KOI Elyoya with 10, and a mention for BDS Sheo.

In the ADC role, Hans Sama took the lead with 23 votes, trailed by BDS’ Ice with 16, MDK’s Supa with five votes, and a few mentions for Vitality’s Carzzy and FNC’s Noah. The support position saw Mikyx securing 21 votes for G2, MDK Alvaro received 17, BDS Labrov earned six, and FNC Jun secured three.

With players from six LEC teams voted the best in their roles, four organizations failed to make the cut, leaving GIANTX, Rogue, Heretics, and Karmine Corp out of the Team of the Split award—for now.

The award sparked controversy on social media, with fans and players sharing diverse opinions on standout performers who they think should have been included in the Team of the Split. Notably, this split marked a milestone as the most-watched in the league’s history, but a case could be made to say it was also the most competitive split in quite some time.

Despite G2’s victory, fans are eager to witness the rise of new talents challenging them. The Spring Split kicks off on Friday, March 8.