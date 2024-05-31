A League of Legends character wrapped in a big wintery coat with long brown hair and Vastayan markings on her face. She is wearing spectacles and smiling.
Image via @JumaraloHexCore on X (formerly Twitter)
Category:
League of Legends

‘This is how you introduce a champion’: LoL players praise Freljord event teasing Aurora

The new event is unbelievably cozy.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|
Published: May 31, 2024 04:46 am

Riot Games launched a new Freljord-themed event yesterday, teasing the upcoming champion, Aurora. Naturally, since the whole schtick revolves around Ornn, fans are all over it, with some calling it their favorite League of Legends event.

Recommended Videos

“Getting to explore Ornn’s forge is so much fun,” a Reddit user wrote in a May 30 thread. The event’s Visual Novel sees Aurora seek out an audience with Ornn, the famed divine blacksmith, to ask if he can help her friend. The friend, of course, turns out to be one of Ornn’s many siblings, of the same god-like species as Anivia and Volibear. Players can interact with things like in any other visual novel, explore his forge, and get to know his charming character.

Event screen for the Spirit of Hearth-Home event in League of Legends.
The event is available right on the front page of League‘s client. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Users in the thread are also fawning over the Ornn plushie, which unfortunately only exists in the event itself and isn’t a real thing. “Now if Riot makes the Ornn plushie real, they can take my money,” one player remarked. I’d get in line for that too. Riot, heed our call.

Others called the event “fantastic” and gave it props, as the Visual Novel seems like one of Riot’s best moves since the original Freljord event. It significantly expands the lore of Ornn, who’s story was previously very limited.

Though it serves to build up the mystery around him as a god of the forge, it also sidelines him in the grand scheme of things. Connecting him to a new champion brings a ton of attention to both Ornn and the Freljord region, with Riot taking great care to enhance their stories and take a breather with Piltover.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Which LoL champion says ‘King of trolls, coming through’?
League of Legends splash art showing Garen facing off against Cho'Gath in combat.
League of Legends splash art showing Garen facing off against Cho'Gath in combat.
League of Legends splash art showing Garen facing off against Cho'Gath in combat.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Which LoL champion says ‘King of trolls, coming through’?
Justin Binkowski Justin Binkowski May 31, 2024
Read Article Tyler1’s new AI program finally lets you play LoL with him—sort of
Tyler1 surprised and wearing the Logitech headset
Tyler1 surprised and wearing the Logitech headset
Tyler1 surprised and wearing the Logitech headset
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Tyler1’s new AI program finally lets you play LoL with him—sort of
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter May 30, 2024
Read Article All Vastayan champions in League of Legends
Rakan and Xayah holding hands and looking into each other's eyes.
Rakan and Xayah holding hands and looking into each other's eyes.
Rakan and Xayah holding hands and looking into each other's eyes.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
All Vastayan champions in League of Legends
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra May 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Which LoL champion says ‘King of trolls, coming through’?
League of Legends splash art showing Garen facing off against Cho'Gath in combat.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Which LoL champion says ‘King of trolls, coming through’?
Justin Binkowski Justin Binkowski May 31, 2024
Read Article Tyler1’s new AI program finally lets you play LoL with him—sort of
Tyler1 surprised and wearing the Logitech headset
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Tyler1’s new AI program finally lets you play LoL with him—sort of
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter May 30, 2024
Read Article All Vastayan champions in League of Legends
Rakan and Xayah holding hands and looking into each other's eyes.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
All Vastayan champions in League of Legends
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra May 30, 2024
Author
Andrej Barovic
Strategic Content Writer, English Major. Been in writing for 3 years. Focused mostly on the world of gaming as a whole, with particular interest in RPGs, MOBAs, FPS, and Grand Strategies. Favorite titles include Counter-Strike, The Witcher 3, Bloodborne, Sekrio, and Kenshi. Cormac McCarthy apologetic.