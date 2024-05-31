‘This is how you introduce a champion’: LoL players praise Freljord event teasing Aurora

Riot Games launched a new Freljord-themed event yesterday, teasing the upcoming champion, Aurora. Naturally, since the whole schtick revolves around Ornn, fans are all over it, with some calling it their favorite League of Legends event.

“Getting to explore Ornn’s forge is so much fun,” a Reddit user wrote in a May 30 thread. The event’s Visual Novel sees Aurora seek out an audience with Ornn, the famed divine blacksmith, to ask if he can help her friend. The friend, of course, turns out to be one of Ornn’s many siblings, of the same god-like species as Anivia and Volibear. Players can interact with things like in any other visual novel, explore his forge, and get to know his charming character.

The event is available right on the front page of League‘s client. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Users in the thread are also fawning over the Ornn plushie, which unfortunately only exists in the event itself and isn’t a real thing. “Now if Riot makes the Ornn plushie real, they can take my money,” one player remarked. I’d get in line for that too. Riot, heed our call.

Others called the event “fantastic” and gave it props, as the Visual Novel seems like one of Riot’s best moves since the original Freljord event. It significantly expands the lore of Ornn, who’s story was previously very limited.

Though it serves to build up the mystery around him as a god of the forge, it also sidelines him in the grand scheme of things. Connecting him to a new champion brings a ton of attention to both Ornn and the Freljord region, with Riot taking great care to enhance their stories and take a breather with Piltover.

