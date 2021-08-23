Third Pentakill album, Lost Chapter, will be released in September

Heavy-metal music is finally coming back to League of Legends with the third release from Riot Games’ rock band, Pentakill, after a four-year wait from fans. The album, called Lost Chapter, will drop on Sept. 8, the developer announced earlier today.

Riot has teased the virtual band’s comeback with several appearances and teasers throughout the year. A new image was revealed earlier this month, showing what has turned out to be the third album’s release date.

The album will feature “up to 10 songs,” including original ones, according to Riot’s creative director Christian “Praeco” Linke.

League‘s virtual music bands showcase unique styles and aesthetics for different parts of its wide community. Before its virtual pop band K/DA, Pentakill featured two albums and skins for Karthus, Mordekaiser, Sona, Yorick, and Kayle. This year, new champions could even be added to the mix with the band’s third album.

Although no new champions for the band have been confirmed yet, a lot of fans are expecting to see Viego join the group. Since his release, many fans have speculated that he’d be a good fit for Pentakill. And on the album’s cover, some people pointed out a white symbol that resembles Viego’s crown, which could be a hint at him joining the group.

Shortly after posting the album’s cover, Riot also changed the Twitter account’s banner, showing a new design of the existing band members, and renamed it “Legend of PENTAKILL.”

Image via Riot Games

The album can be pre-saved here so you can listen to it as soon as it drops on Sept. 8. It’s unclear if a song off the album will be linked to the 2021 World Championship anthem or if new skins will be released alongside the Lost Chapter album.

