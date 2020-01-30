TheShy shows off his marksman skills on Aphelios

Kang “TheShy” Seung-lok is known for his pure and utter dominance of the top lane.

After winning the 2018 League of Legends World Championship with the LPL’s Invictus Gaming, he’s remained one of the best in his role. But he proved his champion pool isn’t restricted to the top lane on his stream today.

TheShy succumbed to the bot lane and picked the latest champion to join the game, Aphelios. He’s been nerfed over and over again in the past month and has been whittled down to the bottom end of the tables. But in the hands of a mechanical god, he evidently still packs a punch.

The quick-fingered TheShy was seconds away from recalling back to his base with just a sliver of health to his name. But just as he was about to leave, the enemy Senna popped back on the radar, blasted him with her Piercing Darkness and almost took him out for the kill. Instead of surrendering in defeat, though, TheShy jumped into action. With the help of a well-timed Syndra stun, he quickly burst her down for a quick and easy kill.

TheShy plays Aphelios Clip of 더샤이 Playing League of Legends – Clipped by ThaBaxx

While Aphelios may have been nerfed, he’s a champion that should never be underestimated. He has a 48 percent win ratio in Platinum and above. But in competitive play, it’s an entirely different story.

In the first week of the LCS and LEC, he’s been picked or banned almost 100 percent of the time. Amateurs may have not come to grips with him just yet, but the pros most certainly have.

He’s yet to be picked anywhere aside from the bot lane, but in the case of TheShy, anything is possible.