These destructive mid-jungle champion duos are taking over LoL solo queue in Patch 13.18

As we continue to surge towards the end of the year, Riot Games continues to see the League of Legends players base find new combinations to flex in their solo queue adventures to the top of their respective ranked ladders.

In Patch 13.18, for example, a trio of powerful mid-jungle champion duos have risen up the ranks as the winningest combos in Platinum rank and higher. The best duo at the moment is Kha’Zix and Fizz, who currently boast a whopping 53.96 percent win rate together, according to League stats aggregate U.GG.

Fiddlesticks and Zed come in a close second with a 53.93 percent win rate, while Vex and Jarvan IV hold the third-place spot with a 53.76 percent win rate. All three champion combinations bring their own form of positives and negatives, and they could be the next pairing for you and your duo partner to try in your next solo queue game.

Kha’Zix and Fizz are two deadly assassin champions who bring a ton of isolated target damage, combining Fizz’s massive ultimate ability and burst with Kha’Zix’s destructive damage toward enemies that are left by their lonesome. Since mid laners are usually found by themselves in the early one-vs-one, this bug-and-fish connection can immediately pop an unsuspecting target with one well-timed rotation of their skills.

In a similar vein, Fiddlesticks and Zed also bring plenty of burst damage, although their power capabilities are activated when they both hit level six and gain access to their respective ultimates. Once these skills are online, they can combine their powers to immediately decimate a squishy target with ease while Fiddlesticks keeps them immobile with his plethora of crowd control abilities.

Lastly. Vex and Jarvan IV are a brilliant combination due to their ability to engage onto an entire enemy team from a relatively far range. Although Jarvan must be a lot closer to his opponents, he can trap a group of enemies in his Cataclysm ultimate in order to set up Vex’s massive area-of-effect ultimate. Together, they can launch a perfect strike to not only kick off a teamfight but also deal a ton of burst damage onto the backline.

