There are only 4 pros remaining with a KDA over 9 in League’s 4 major regions this summer

With only a couple of weeks remaining in the 2022 Summer Split, most competitive League of Legends regions have already discerned which teams have stood tall above the rest of the pack in the regular season standings as the circuit continues into the playoffs.

Along with the world’s best teams, there are some players who have stood out among their peers by putting up impressive stats throughout the season. There are actually only four players left among the four major regions who have a KDA over nine, and they hail from the LCS, LPL, and LCK.

For starters, jungler Kacper “Inspired” Słoma has helped Evil Geniuses take control of NA since he made the trip across the Atlantic to join the LCS. He currently has a 9.5 KDA with the second-most kills in the league, according to League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir.

MVP stats right here 👀 With 13 games played, where does @Inspiredlol land on the stats leaderboard compared to other #LCS junglers this split? We think he’s crushing it 😈@HPE | #EGWIN pic.twitter.com/KPXAZvuiOp — Evil Geniuses (@EvilGeniuses) August 1, 2022

The young phenom has been a driving force for EG and has been a key mentor and guide for the team’s two rising stars in mid laner Joseph “jojopyun” Pyun and AD carry Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki. By helping shape the two prospects, the team now has a blossoming core of young stars that could carry them to their first World Championship appearance.

Team Liquid’s star mid laner Bjergsen has also made the short list, sporting a 9.3 KDA with 45 kills and 76 assists. As one of the region’s best players, Bjergsen has typically had relatively decent KDAs throughout his career, but this season is shaping up to be his best stats-wise. His early game has been impressive and he has one of the highest kill participation percentages of any player in the LCS.

Over in Korea, iconic LCK marksman Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk has a league-leading 9.2 KDA and leads all players with a whopping 155 kills through 30 games played, according to Oracle’s Elixir. If he can continue at this pace, this will be the highest KDA he’s ever achieved in his career, with one of the best teams he’s played for.

Gen.G boasts one of the most talented rosters in the world, with superstars like Peanut and Chovy aiming for greatness in 2022. The roster also recently took down T1, who have looked like the best team in the region for most of the year. Ruler has always played well throughout the six and a half years in which he’s played in the league, but he’ll need to pull off his best performances if he wants to challenge for his first LCK trophy.

Related: Chovy: ‘People did say we’ll finish first place if we beat T1. That’s when you’re most susceptible to complacency’

The fourth and final player with a KDA over nine this summer is Top Esports’ mid laner Knight, who has a 9.7 KDA and 150 kills through 32 games, according to Oracle’s Elixir. As the frontman of the league’s best team, the 22-year-old is looking to redeem himself after a handful of disappointing finishes in both the LPL playoffs and at Worlds. His team is currently on a 12-series winning streak, having only dropped seven games throughout the season. But the true test of strength lies in their postseason performance.