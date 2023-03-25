There are 2 teams in the LEC averaging at least a kill a minute through their 2023 Spring Split matches

As we breach into the next round of the 2023 LEC Spring Split, many of Europe’s top League of Legends teams have started to rise above the rest of the pack.

There are only two teams in the league that are averaging at least a kill a minute throughout the regular season: G2 Esports and Team Heretics. Both of these rosters have been absolutely bloodthirsty, racking up the most kills of any LEC team this season.

Looking like a 3-0 week 🧐 pic.twitter.com/3v3BTpd0X5 — G2 League of Legends (@G2League) March 25, 2023

G2 has been one of the best teams in Europe since the start of the year, especially after coming off of yet another LEC championship this past winter. During this split, for example, this powerhouse roster has continued its dominance with 1.08 combined kills per minute, according to competitive League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir.

This means that throughout G2’s matches, either they or their opponents pick up a kill each minute. G2 is one of the most aggressive teams in the league, but they are also calculated with their approach. Every dive is well-timed, and all of their teamfights are engaged on at the most opportune time for their team compositions to succeed.

As long as there is a chance we will continue to fight.



We are not finished.#VamosHeretics | #THWIN | #LEC pic.twitter.com/RRTxRyOkOn — Team Heretics (@TeamHeretics) March 25, 2023

Heretics, on the other hand, are averaging one combined kill per minute, but have been struggling to find success on the Summoner’s Rift. This roster has almost twice as many deaths as G2 this season, which shows that although they have the right mind when it comes to aggression, they can get far too overzealous with some plays.

In competitive League play, staying proactive is key to maintaining a winning position over an opponent. By being more aggressive, whether in teamfighting or macro play, these teams can control the pace of a match, take objectives, and start skirmishes at their leisure. But staying aggressive without a plan can easily backfire since a well-equipped team can easily counteract a reckless engage or dive.