The LCK representatives took no prisoners in the group stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. They dominated their groups and boasted the best record out of the four major regions at the tournament.

Korean teams claimed a 21-6 record in the group stage, which is the best result for a major region at this year’s event. Each of their squads lost at least once, with DRX and DWG KIA recording two defeats. DRX lost to Rogue and Top Esports, while DWG KIA were defeated twice by JD Gaming.

North American sides, on the other hand, accumulated the worst record in the competition with 3-15. To add insult to injury, none of their wins were against Chinese or Korean teams. Cloud9 defeated Fnatic, Evil Geniuses triumphed over G2 Esports, and 100 Thieves beat CTBC Flying Oyster. As a result, LCS finished 0-12 against the LCK and LPL in the group stage.

Europe was slightly better than NA in the group stage, mostly thanks to Rogue and Fnatic. Overall, the region went 7-12, with Rogue claiming four of those victories (two of them against DRX and TES). Fnatic are the second LEC team to defeat an LCK or LPL side after beating T1. But G2 claimed only one win over EG.

China’s record was worse than Korea’s since they finished with 18 wins and eight losses. While all the LCK representatives made it to the knockout stage, LPL’s TES finished third in Group C of Worlds 2022, losing their spot to Europe’s Rogue.

Worlds 2022 returns on Thursday, Oct. 20 with the first quarterfinal matchup.