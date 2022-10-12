This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



Be gamble aware!

The first round of the group stage at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship has ended. All teams have now faced off their opponents in their respective groups, with some being more dominant than others.

Amongst the wins and losses, there were some teams who were more consistent than others in obtaining objectives, like first blood and the first Baron of the game. We’ve counted the most persistent teams and listed them here.

First blood kings: EDG and DWG KIA

Reigning over the conquest of first bloods are EDward Gaming and DWG KIA. The LPL and LCK representatives have executed the first kill in every game they took part in the first round robin of the group stage.

Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

Despite both teams having lost one of the three games they had in the past days of the competition, EDG and DWG KIA have always secured first blood. Between the two teams, it’s EDG who have the fastest and slowest first blood out of the six matches considered, with the fastest being against Fnatic and the slowest against T1

First dragon slayers: CFO

The fastest dragon slayers come directly from the Pacific Championship Series. CTBC Flying Oyster are the sole team in all four groups of Worlds 2022 to have taken down the first dragon of the game in every match they’ve played.

Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

But despite being the only team to always slay the first dragon, CFO have a percentage rate of drakes killed per game below average, with only three other teams performing worse than them, according to gol.gg.

First turret destroyers: DWG KIA and Rogue

DWG KIA make their second appearance on this list, this time along with the LEC champions Rogue. During the matches of their group’s first round, both teams took down the first turret against their opponents.

Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

Between the two teams, it’s Rogue who cleared the first tower objective the fastest, and in what should have been one of their most problematic match-ups. But even against LPL second seed Top Esports, Rogue didn’t bulge, collecting the first tower at only 10 minutes and 22 seconds.

Shelly lovers: 100 Thieves and DRX

Everyone loves Shelly, the first Herald of the Void spawning on the Rift, but some love her more than others. In particular, 100 Thieves and DRX are the two teams who have brought Shelly to their side the most.

Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

Both 100T and DRX have taken down the first Herald of every game they’ve played in the group stage of Worlds 2022. But among the two the team who smited Shelly first is DRX. They obtained the first Herald at 8:28 minutes in the match against Top Esports.

First Baron wreckers: EDG and RNG

The Baron buff is probably the most coveted objective in the game, and the race towards it is often the spark that sets off crucial teamfights. During these pivotal moments, two teams have kept their composure, the two LPL representatives EDG and RNG.

Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

But sometimes obtaining the first Baron is not enough, not even if one team smites it at only 22 minutes. That was the case for EDG who picked up a fast Baron against T1 only to lose to their opponents one minute later.

The competition will resume tomorrow, with the second round robin of Group A. T1, Cloud9, Fnatic and EDG will battle to see who among them will make it to the knockout stage. The other groups will follow, with the last one being Group D closing the group stage of Worlds 2022 on Oct. 17.