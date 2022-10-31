This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



The 2022 League of Legends World Championship has been one of the most thrilled-packed Worlds we have witnessed in the past several years, largely thanks to the volatile and unpredictable meta that shifted in favor of carry top laners and a wide variety of champion picks. With the semifinals concluding over the weekend and T1 and DRX coming out on top, there’s only one match left to see. But we already know the possible champion skin picks for both teams left in contention for the Summoner’s Cup.

Thanks to a Redditor who put a serious amount of effort into researching both teams and putting together a post on League’s subreddit, we know which champions might shine in either DRX’s or T1’s colors next year in the shop.

For a champion to get a Worlds skin, it needs to satisfy a list of criteria. First, the champion needs to be picked at least once during Worlds 2022. Players can choose up to six unique champions. If a team already has a skin for a specific champion, Riot can ask the team to choose a different one. Other than that, a player who receives a Worlds skin needs to participate in at least two play-in and group stage games, respectively, and one game during the knockout stage.

Three-time Worlds champions T1 are far from shy when it comes to champion pools with Choi “Zeus” Woo-je potentially choosing from Aatrox, Camille, Fiora, Gangplank, Gragas, Jayce, Jax, and Yone. While Mun “Oner” Hyeon-jun could choose between Graves, Lee Sin, Nocturne, Poppy, Sejuani, Vi, and Viego, Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok can choose Akali, Azir, Sylas, Galio, Lissandra, Ryze, and Viktor. Bot laners, unlike the rest of T1’s team, have the most diverse champion pool, with Lee “Gumayusi” Min-hyeong having eight different options, including Ashe, Aphelios, Kai’Sa, Lucian, Kalista, Xayah, Varus, and Sivir. Finally, T1’s support Ryu “Keria” Min-seok easily has the largest champion pool and therefore could choose between Alistar, Heimerdinger, Nami, Renata Glasc, Soraka, Tahm Kench, Thresh, and Yuumi.

DRX have had similar picks to T1, meaning that their top laner’s champion pool includes Aatrox, Camille, Fiora, Gnar, Gragas, Ornn, Maokai, Sejuani, and Sylas. DRX’s jungler Hong “Pyosik” Chang-hyeon, whose name was inspired by Kindred, will have the following options: Graves, Kindred, Maokai, Poppy, Sejuani, Vi, and Viego. Kim “Zeka” Geon-woo’s champion pool includes Ahri, Akali, Azir, Orianna, Galio, Sylas, and Yone. DRX’s bot lane is, similarly to T1’s bot lane, extremely versatile and prone to picking the champions that suit their teamcomp the best. So, veteran Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu’s options will include Ashe, Caitlyn, Draven, Ezreal, Kalista, Miss Fortune, Sivir, Tristana, and Varus. The biggest champion pool, without a doubt, is DRX’s support Cho “BeryL” Geon-hee, with up to 12 champions picked: Amumu, Ashe, Braum, Heimerdinger, Karma, Lulu, Lux, Rell, Renata Glasc, Soraka, Tahm Kench, and Yuumi.

If you’re interested in reading the entire post and learning more fun facts about both teams, you can find it here.

Worlds 2022 concludes with the finals on Nov. 5