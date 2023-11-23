The LCS is on pace to reach record-low viewership in 2024

It’s been a rollercoaster of a year for LCS fans after dealing with multiple different ups and downs from the Spring Split onward. Next year, however, the league might be in store for one of its worst years ever in terms of viewership.

Over the past three years, LCS viewership has been continuously dropping in peak viewership, going from 415 thousand peak viewers for the 2021 Spring Split to a peak of 223 thousand viewers this past summer, according to Esports Charts. It is a massive drop that has not gone unnoticed, with many fans worried about the future of the league.

Numbers don’t lie. Image via Esports Charts

Next year, for example, the LCS is going through some massive changes to its league, including the stunning decision to reduce the amount of participating teams in 2024. On Nov. 20, fans were notified that Golden Guardians and Evil Geniuses had decided to leave the league and that Riot Games had chosen not to find suitable replacements.

Now, the LCS will have eight teams playing for the 2024 Spring Split, which could heavily affect how many fans tune into the broadcast. The LCS was also held during the weekdays, with games being played from Wednesday to Friday instead of the weekend, leading to more fans missing some of the games in other time zones, such as those on the East Coast and overseas.

Another factor that could affect LCS viewership is the number of teams that are currently in rebuild mode, with many superstars leaving the region. Players like Pyosik, Summit, and Prince have all left the league this past offseason, while some, like Golden Guardians’ top laner Licorice, are stuck teamless with no options remaining on the table.

Supporters must be ready to help the LCS avoid making history for all the wrong reasons since the league seems to be destined for yet another floundering year of viewership.