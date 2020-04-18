Team Flash win VCS Spring Split, qualify for MSI 2020

MSI is scheduled for July, although the fate of the tournament may still be up in the air.

Team Flash, a Singaporean org competing in the VCS, is the first League of Legends team to officially book its spot at the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational—should the tournament still go ahead as planned.

The team took down long-standing VCS powerhouse GAM Esports in the Spring playoff finals 3-2 in a neck-and-neck game today. With their victory, Flash will serve as the VCS representatives at the annual international tournament.

Following the VCS, the LCS, LEC, and TCL should also be announcing their representatives over the weekend with the final few matches of the Spring playoffs set to play out.

Riot pushed MSI back to July 2020 due to the COVID-19, but there is still little belief that the tournament will go ahead with the virus still ravaging most of the world.

The moving of MSI will also severely impact the Summer Split for a majority of the leagues, since it is set to take part when most teams would be competing for the summer crown and a spot at the 2020 World Championships, which was set to take place in China at the end of the year.

If Riot does continue with its MSI plans, we may see the matches played online, similar to how league games are going ahead right now. Another possibility is Riot scrapping the tournament in favor of focusing on the World Championship later this year.

