The best Xayah skins in League of Legends

Xayah is one of the more unique ADC champions in League of Legends. The marksman joined the game in 2017 alongside Rakan as a bottom lane package for players to test out.

Since her release, Xayah has received a number of different skins spanning over a variety of themes. Most of these skins are tailored to pair with Rakan, making the perfect set for duo queue partners.

Here are some of the best skins for Xayah currently in the game.

Star Guardian Xayah

Image via Riot Games

As part of one of the most popular skin lines in the game, Star Guardian Xayah is as good as any other member from the thematic. The legendary skin boasts a bright and playful appearance complete with a guardian companion. This skin has a range of chromas available, giving options to players with alternative color palettes. Alongside the cosmetic changes, Star Guardian Xayah boasts a set of unique audio and visual effects to suit the theme of the skin.

Since this is a legendary skin, players who want to get their hands on Star Guardian Xayah will need to pay 1,820 RP. The skin is not limited to the Legacy Vault, and is currently available for players to purchase from the in-game store.

Elderwood Xayah

Image via Riot Games

As one of the newer skins for Xayah, Elderwood Xayah takes a unique nature-themed approach to the appearance of the champion. In this skin, Xayah’s clothing is slightly redesigned to better suit the theme, including the addition of a butterfly floating around the champion on many of her animations. This skin includes its own set of unique sounds and visual effects, and also a range of chroma options with different color palettes.

This skin is available for 1,350 RP in the in-game store and is a great alternative for the Star Guardian skin at a more reasonable price point.

Sweetheart Xayah

Image via Riot Games

One of Xayah’s two legacy skins, Sweetheart Xayah was released as part of the Valentine’s Day event in 2018. This skin grants Xayah one of her more unique cosmetic changes, completely redesigning her clothing from her original appearance. This skin from the Heartbreaker skin line boasts its own set of audio and visual animations giving it its 1,350 RP price tag.

This skin is currently no longer available. But when the Legacy Vault is once again open, it will be ready for purchase and is a great option for players who use the champion often.