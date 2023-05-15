I can't give you diamonds, but I can carry you there.

Regular pick-up lines are a thing of the past if you’re a League of Legends fan because there’s no better way to find your duo partner-for-life than to incite laughter with these League-inspired pick-up lines.

While we can’t guarantee success, we can say that you will laugh, get a few headshakes, and who knows, maybe someone will enjoy these punny lines about their favorite League of Legends champion and their abilities.

All of the best League of Legends pick-up lines

General

Are you a trinket? Because I can’t go on without you.

Are you an AD Carry? Because I’ll support you for days.

If only teleport were real because I’d be there in an instant.

Ahri

You must be Ahri because you charmed me in no time.

Akshan

I’ll swing in and save you any time.

Alistar

You must be an Alistar main because you trampled on all my defenses.

Amumu

Without you, I’d fall into despair.

Anivia

Being with you makes me feel like I’ve been reborn.

Aphelios

You’re not just a phase; you’re like my moonlight vigil.

Ashe

Are you an Ashe main? Because you stunned me from afar.

Aurelion Sol

Are you Aurelion Sol? Because your breath filled me with light.

You must be Aurelion Sol because only your stars could stun me this much.

Bard

You don’t need Aladdin because I can take you on a magical journey.

Blitzcrank

You must be a Blitzcrank main because your love sends me into Overdrive.

Brand

Whenever I’m around you, it’s like a pillar of flame is burning inside my heart.

Braum

If you need a shield, you can always stand behind me.

Cho’Gath

You must be Cho’Gath because my heart nearly ruptured at the sight of you.

Darius

Your beauty hit me like a crippling strike; I couldn’t look away.

Dr. Mundo

You must be Dr. Mundo because I need a shot of your love at the maximum dosage.

Evelynn

Your allure is so deadly that it’s giving me whiplash.

Gnar

I can’t help but ask, would you like to go out with me or Gnar?

Gragas

Seeing you is like drinking at Happy Hour; it heals me right up.

Graves

I don’t believe in fate, but you could be my new destiny.

Illaoi

You must be an Illaoi main because I don’t mind taking a leap of faith to be with you.

Janna

Are you a Janna main because you blow me away?

K’Sante

Can I take you dancing? I’ve got some fancy footwork.

Kennen

Your love is like a slicing maelstrom—magical and electrifying.

Miss Fortune

You have dangerous eyes—I like that.

Morgana

I fell for you like I fell from grace—dangerously fast.

Olaf

Let’s go on a date. Olaf, you laugh, and we’ll have a great time.

Soraka

I used my ultimate wish to meet you, and here you are.

Taric

You must be Taric because you dazzled me from the beginning.

Thresh

You must be Thresh because you’re stealing my soul.

Twisted Fate

Meeting you is like drawing three of a kind; fate and full of luck.

Yasuo

Not even a wind wall could keep me from you.

Ziggs

Are you a Ziggs main because you’re the bomb?

Now that you’ve armed yourself with some of the best League of Legends pick-up lines for your favorite champions, we wish you good luck.

