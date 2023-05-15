The best League of Legends pick up lines

I can't give you diamonds, but I can carry you there.

Regular pick-up lines are a thing of the past if you’re a League of Legends fan because there’s no better way to find your duo partner-for-life than to incite laughter with these League-inspired pick-up lines.

While we can’t guarantee success, we can say that you will laugh, get a few headshakes, and who knows, maybe someone will enjoy these punny lines about their favorite League of Legends champion and their abilities. 

All of the best League of Legends pick-up lines

General

  • Are you a trinket? Because I can’t go on without you.
  • Are you an AD Carry? Because I’ll support you for days.
  • If only teleport were real because I’d be there in an instant.

Ahri

  • You must be Ahri because you charmed me in no time.

Akshan

  • I’ll swing in and save you any time.

Alistar

  • You must be an Alistar main because you trampled on all my defenses.

Amumu

  • Without you, I’d fall into despair.

Anivia

  • Being with you makes me feel like I’ve been reborn.

Aphelios

  • You’re not just a phase; you’re like my moonlight vigil.

Ashe

  • Are you an Ashe main? Because you stunned me from afar.

Aurelion Sol

  • Are you Aurelion Sol? Because your breath filled me with light.
  • You must be Aurelion Sol because only your stars could stun me this much.

Bard

  • You don’t need Aladdin because I can take you on a magical journey. 

Blitzcrank

  • You must be a Blitzcrank main because your love sends me into Overdrive.

Brand

  • Whenever I’m around you, it’s like a pillar of flame is burning inside my heart.

Braum

  • If you need a shield, you can always stand behind me.

Cho’Gath

  • You must be Cho’Gath because my heart nearly ruptured at the sight of you.

Darius

  • Your beauty hit me like a crippling strike; I couldn’t look away.

Dr. Mundo

  • You must be Dr. Mundo because I need a shot of your love at the maximum dosage.

Evelynn

  • Your allure is so deadly that it’s giving me whiplash.

Gnar

  • I can’t help but ask, would you like to go out with me or Gnar?

Gragas

  • Seeing you is like drinking at Happy Hour; it heals me right up.

Graves

  • I don’t believe in fate, but you could be my new destiny.

Illaoi

  • You must be an Illaoi main because I don’t mind taking a leap of faith to be with you.

Janna

  • Are you a Janna main because you blow me away?

K’Sante

  • Can I take you dancing? I’ve got some fancy footwork.

Kennen

  • Your love is like a slicing maelstrom—magical and electrifying.

Miss Fortune

  • You have dangerous eyes—I like that.

Morgana

  • I fell for you like I fell from grace—dangerously fast.

Olaf

  • Let’s go on a date. Olaf, you laugh, and we’ll have a great time.

Soraka

  • I used my ultimate wish to meet you, and here you are.

Taric

  • You must be Taric because you dazzled me from the beginning.

Thresh

  • You must be Thresh because you’re stealing my soul.

Twisted Fate

  • Meeting you is like drawing three of a kind; fate and full of luck.

Yasuo

  • Not even a wind wall could keep me from you.

Ziggs

  • Are you a Ziggs main because you’re the bomb?

Now that you’ve armed yourself with some of the best League of Legends pick-up lines for your favorite champions, we wish you good luck.

