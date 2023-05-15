Regular pick-up lines are a thing of the past if you’re a League of Legends fan because there’s no better way to find your duo partner-for-life than to incite laughter with these League-inspired pick-up lines.
While we can’t guarantee success, we can say that you will laugh, get a few headshakes, and who knows, maybe someone will enjoy these punny lines about their favorite League of Legends champion and their abilities.
All of the best League of Legends pick-up lines
General
- Are you a trinket? Because I can’t go on without you.
- Are you an AD Carry? Because I’ll support you for days.
- If only teleport were real because I’d be there in an instant.
Ahri
- You must be Ahri because you charmed me in no time.
Akshan
- I’ll swing in and save you any time.
Alistar
- You must be an Alistar main because you trampled on all my defenses.
Amumu
- Without you, I’d fall into despair.
Anivia
- Being with you makes me feel like I’ve been reborn.
Aphelios
- You’re not just a phase; you’re like my moonlight vigil.
Ashe
- Are you an Ashe main? Because you stunned me from afar.
Aurelion Sol
- Are you Aurelion Sol? Because your breath filled me with light.
- You must be Aurelion Sol because only your stars could stun me this much.
Bard
- You don’t need Aladdin because I can take you on a magical journey.
Blitzcrank
- You must be a Blitzcrank main because your love sends me into Overdrive.
Brand
- Whenever I’m around you, it’s like a pillar of flame is burning inside my heart.
Braum
- If you need a shield, you can always stand behind me.
Cho’Gath
- You must be Cho’Gath because my heart nearly ruptured at the sight of you.
Darius
- Your beauty hit me like a crippling strike; I couldn’t look away.
Dr. Mundo
- You must be Dr. Mundo because I need a shot of your love at the maximum dosage.
Evelynn
- Your allure is so deadly that it’s giving me whiplash.
Gnar
- I can’t help but ask, would you like to go out with me or Gnar?
Gragas
- Seeing you is like drinking at Happy Hour; it heals me right up.
Graves
- I don’t believe in fate, but you could be my new destiny.
Illaoi
- You must be an Illaoi main because I don’t mind taking a leap of faith to be with you.
Janna
- Are you a Janna main because you blow me away?
K’Sante
- Can I take you dancing? I’ve got some fancy footwork.
Kennen
- Your love is like a slicing maelstrom—magical and electrifying.
Miss Fortune
- You have dangerous eyes—I like that.
Morgana
- I fell for you like I fell from grace—dangerously fast.
Olaf
- Let’s go on a date. Olaf, you laugh, and we’ll have a great time.
Soraka
- I used my ultimate wish to meet you, and here you are.
Taric
- You must be Taric because you dazzled me from the beginning.
Thresh
- You must be Thresh because you’re stealing my soul.
Twisted Fate
- Meeting you is like drawing three of a kind; fate and full of luck.
Yasuo
- Not even a wind wall could keep me from you.
Ziggs
- Are you a Ziggs main because you’re the bomb?
Now that you’ve armed yourself with some of the best League of Legends pick-up lines for your favorite champions, we wish you good luck.