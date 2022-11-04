The 8 best Lux skins in League of Legends

Lux has been the face of League of Legends for more than a decade now thanks to her rosy cheeks, smile brighter than the sun itself, and her lavishly blond hair. Since Lux has been a ray of sunshine on Summoner’s Rift, it’s no wonder she has tons of skins. What’s more, she’s been crowned the queen of skins in League since she has 19 skins, including her default skin.

Since Lux has an abundance of skins, each one better than the previous one, choosing the right skins to invest your money in can be really difficult. So, we’ve found eight best Lux skins that are either worth grinding with Mythic Essence, or simply buying whenever they’re on sale or in My Shop.

Here are the eight best Lux skins.

Lunar Empress Lux

Released in 2019 as a part of the celebration of the Lunar New Year, Lunar Empress Lux is an Epic skin normally available when the Lunar event goes live in January. As an incredibly powerful demigod, Lunar Empress Lux seeks to defend the immortal realm from the darkness with her two allies, Warwick and Nasus. Since the skin is an Epic skin, it naturally has unique recall animation and spell effects. Spells have golden yellow effects as if the very edges are embroidered with gold. The sound effects are simple and clean, and they are not overwhelming in the sense that they override the game’s essential sound effects like Flashes or other spell sound effects. All in all, Lunar Empress Lux is a great skin if you’re looking for a skin that beautifies Lux and her spells without an exaggerated color palette or spell effects.

Star Guardian Lux

In a dark universe where evil is constantly looming just around the corner, a group of chosen young warriors is destined to protect the light of stars. As their captain, Star Guardian Lux shines the brightest of all the star warriors. Star Guardian Lux is an Epic-quality skin that has rich pink spell effects that not only resonate with Star Guardian fans but also extend the Star Guardian fantasy to the next level. These stunningly beautiful spell effects are followed by thematic sound effects that radiantly echo Summoner’s Rift. Unfortunately, there are no chromas for this skin, but hopefully, we’ll see Riot release Mythic Chroma for the Star Guardian leader.

Porcelain Lux Prestige Edition

Porcelain Lux Prestige Edition is Lux’s second Prestige skin. The skin was released at the beginning of 2022 as part of the Lunar New Year celebration, together with Firecracker skins. In the universe of Porcelain skins, where magical creatures and spirits dwell on the outskirts of reality, Lux is a leader of porcelain artifacts. The most attention-grabbing aspect of this skin is its deep clinking sound that seemingly intensifies with each next spell. The spells have this rich champagne color with a faint splash of light glare. The ultimate spell on this skin is absolutely perfect, especially with that flower on top of Lux that adds a cute detail to this already elegant ultimate. The only downside of this skin is that it uses base skin voice lines instead of new thematic voice lines.

Battle Academia Lux

Thematically somewhat similar to Star Guardian, Battle Academia skins released in 2019 marked the new era of League skins. These then innovational skins added additional effects to the skins that leave the impression of futuristic movement that blends with the environment. Battle Academia Lux is definitely one of the cleanest Lux skins, and it could almost be the default Lux skin. From auto attacks, passive procs, and Light Binding to Final Spark, everything about this skin screams this is the cleanest Lux skin you’ll ever buy.

Space Groove Lux

Space Groove skin line is easily the most unique skin line Riot added to the game in recent times. Not only is this skin line bursting with personality, but it also has visual and sound effects that encapsulate the groove of the ‘70s incredibly well. This Epic Lux skin has detailed spell effects with the ‘70s vibe twist like disco balls and overflowing colors. The skin also has a new model, new textures, new splash image, new animations, new visual effects, and new sounds. On top of all of this, Space Groove Lux has plenty of chromas to satisfy your need for even more colors. So, it’s easily one of the best bangs for your buck you’ll get for 1350 RP.

Empyrean Lux

Empyrean Lux is the latest addition to the vast Lux skin pool. Combining the color palette of Dark Comic and PsyOps skins with a splash of the Dark Star Guardians effects, the skins revolve around the uncompromising pain of tragic heroes that are simply beautiful losers in the face of destiny. The skins embody the sheer chaos and feeling of being lost in both space and time. So, if you’re looking for a Lux skin that’s more than roses and peaches, and not just a recolor of the default skin, Empyrean skin would be the best choice for you.

Dark Cosmic Lux

Launched with its counterpart, Cosmic Lux, Dark Cosmic Lux is a Lux skin that easily stands out in the bunch as the skin in which Riot invested a significant amount of time and developers to hit the sweet spot between darkness and elegance. Since this is a Legendary skin, it comes with a bunch of new features. This includes a new model, new texture, new splash image, new animations, new visual effects, new sounds, and even new voice lines. It is, to some extent, similar to the recently added Empyrean Lux, but it emphasizes that feeling of comic doom and the dark lady that stares even the darkest fears straight into their eyes.

Elementalist Lux

There’s no list of best Lux skins on the internet that doesn’t include Elementalist Lux because the skin is elemental if you’re a regular Lux enjoyer. This Ultimate-quality skin isn’t your regular Joe skin that only has one form. The skin has 10 separate forms, each one more stunningly beautiful than the other. You start with your base white form and to unlock your next form, you need to cast spells and damage enemies. Once you fill the bar, you can choose from four elements—Fire, Water, Air, and Nature. Once you choose your form, the bar will be once again empty, so you’ll need to rinse and repeat the process until your elemental power reaches 100 percent again. Then, you need to make a choice between the three remaining elements, and you’ll assume your final form, which depends on which two elements you combined. It’s needless to say each form is masterfully done and this is the only Ultimate skin in League definitely worth its cost.