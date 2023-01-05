The 10 worst League champions in ARAM

Although Howling Abyss is a map with random champions that has, just like Summoner’s Rift, its own meta and champions that are incomparably better than others. So, let’s take a look at 10 League of Legends champions that are struggling to find success and come out on top at the end of the day.

Surprisingly, the champion that currently sits at the bottom of the ARAM tier list according to U.GG is Yuumi, with only a 43.65 percent win rate. Just behind Yuumi are Lulu and Corki with 44.89 and 45.38 percent win rates, respectively. In slightly better condition are Nunu & Willump, Zeri, Lucian, and Le Blanc. In the eighth, ninth, and 10th spots, with slightly better win rates, are Kennen, Ashe, and finally, Thresh, all sitting at roughly 46 percent win rate.

Screengrab via U.GG

Although Yuumi is expected to perform well in ARAM, especially because she’s a scaling enchanter with invulnerability, the champion has only a 43.65 percent win rate. The most likely reason for this is that players seldom understand that the champion has a penalty for buying mana items, which means that your heals effectively cost even more mana.

Ashe is another unsurprising entry on this list. Since Manamune and Imperial Mandate build became a meta in ARAM and players began abusing it, Ashe was an incredibly powerful pick in ARAM that could slow and kite enemies for days. Just before the Christmas holidays, Riot reduced Ashe’s total Ability Haste by 20 percent, giving the enemy team some breathing room from Ashe’s Volley.

Kennen, Nunu & Willump, and LeBlanc have been on the lower end of win rates since they are primarily burst champions that aim to one-shot a priority target. Unfortunately, the Durability Patch has left these champions struggling to assassinate their priority targets and, therefore, to win games.

Lastly, Corki, Zeri, and Lulu are all scaling champions that, due to high-tempo and explosive games, don’t even get the opportunity to scale into the late game and become relevant.