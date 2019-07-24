Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.14B: Full notes and updates

The full patch notes for Teamfight Tactics update 9.14B are finally here. There are a ton of changes to items, traits, and champions that destroy the current Assassin meta that’s plagued the game over the past few weeks.

Assassins aren’t the only thing to get hit, however. Volibear, Tristana, and Locket of the Iron Solari have also been nerfed into the ground to stop players from abusing their high shields and attack speed.

Here are the full notes for Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.14B.

Systems

Critical strike damage

Critical strike damage now stacks additively rather than multiplicatively. Paired with changes to Assassins and Infinity Edge, also in this patch, Assassins will deal around 25 percent less damage and IE will come out net neutral.

Trait changes

Assassin

Critical strike damage: 150 percent/350 percent lowered to 125 percent/350 percent

Sorcerer

Bonus ability power: 35/100 increased to 45/100

Wild

Attack speed per stack: Eight percent increased to 10 percent

Elementalist

Golem HP: 2,500 increased to 2,200

Champion changes

Ahri

Ability damage: 100/175/250 increased to 100/200/300

Akali

Health: Decreased from 700 to 650

Attack speed: Decreased from 0.75 to 0.7

Evelynn

One star attack damage: Increased from 50 to 60

Health: Decreased from 600 to 550

Mordekaiser

One star health: Increased from 500 to 550

Poppy

Ability damage: 300/400/500 increased to 300/500/700

Rengar

Attack damage: Increased from 55 to 65

Tristana

Attack speed: Decreased from 0.7 to 0.65

Volibear

Armor: Decreased from 35 to 30

Attack speed: Decreased from 0.65 to 0.55

Item changes

Cursed Blade

Trigger effect chance: Decreased from 25 percent to 20 percent

Swordbreaker has a 25-percent chance and Hush has a 50-percent chance

Infinity Edge

Critical strike damage: Increased from 100 percent to 150 percent

Locket of the Iron Solari

Shield amount: Decreased from 300 to 200

Morellonomicon

Percent max health damage: Increased from three percent to five percent

Bug fixes