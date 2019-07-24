Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.14B: Full notes and updates

The full patch notes for Teamfight Tactics update 9.14B are finally here. There are a ton of changes to items, traits, and champions that destroy the current Assassin meta that’s plagued the game over the past few weeks.
Assassins aren’t the only thing to get hit, however. Volibear, Tristana, and Locket of the Iron Solari have also been nerfed into the ground to stop players from abusing their high shields and attack speed.
Here are the full notes for Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.14B.
Systems
Critical strike damage
- Critical strike damage now stacks additively rather than multiplicatively. Paired with changes to Assassins and Infinity Edge, also in this patch, Assassins will deal around 25 percent less damage and IE will come out net neutral.
Trait changes
Assassin
- Critical strike damage: 150 percent/350 percent lowered to 125 percent/350 percent
Sorcerer
- Bonus ability power: 35/100 increased to 45/100
Wild
- Attack speed per stack: Eight percent increased to 10 percent
Elementalist
- Golem HP: 2,500 increased to 2,200
Champion changes
Ahri
- Ability damage: 100/175/250 increased to 100/200/300
Akali
- Health: Decreased from 700 to 650
- Attack speed: Decreased from 0.75 to 0.7
Evelynn
- One star attack damage: Increased from 50 to 60
- Health: Decreased from 600 to 550
Mordekaiser
- One star health: Increased from 500 to 550
Poppy
- Ability damage: 300/400/500 increased to 300/500/700
Rengar
- Attack damage: Increased from 55 to 65
Tristana
- Attack speed: Decreased from 0.7 to 0.65
Volibear
- Armor: Decreased from 35 to 30
- Attack speed: Decreased from 0.65 to 0.55
Item changes
Cursed Blade
- Trigger effect chance: Decreased from 25 percent to 20 percent
- Swordbreaker has a 25-percent chance and Hush has a 50-percent chance
Infinity Edge
- Critical strike damage: Increased from 100 percent to 150 percent
Locket of the Iron Solari
- Shield amount: Decreased from 300 to 200
Morellonomicon
- Percent max health damage: Increased from three percent to five percent
Bug fixes
- Raptors will now always properly drop a loot box.
- The Guardian trait no longer fades when a guardian dies.
- Redemption will now properly heal 1,000 HP.
- Guardian Angel will now trigger in all cases.