TFT Beta Pass V.2 is now live

Round two of Teamfight Tactic’s Beta Pass hit live servers today with the release of League’s Patch 9.16. The pass is completely free, giving all fans of the autobattler the chance to earn unique rewards for playing games and completing missions.

TFT’s beta pass will resemble battle passes from other games, in which users can unlock a series of rewards for leveling up their pass. The beta pass requires 6,800 experience to complete, but players will be able to earn a max of 9,280 experience over the pass’s eight-week duration.

Players can earn beta pass experience each day through the Orb of Enlightenment. Each time the user logs in, they will receive 70 experience. Those who complete five matches in the same day will earn an additional 10 experience per match.

Players will also be able to earn experience through completing weekly missions. Each week features a set of missions varying in difficulty—two missions are designed to be completable in a single session, while two others will be based on completing a specified number of missions. The two remaining missions will be a bit more difficult and are designed to challenge players’ understanding of TFT rules or strategy.

At each level of the beta pass, which scales to level 13, players will earn a prize ranging from icons to map chromas and emotes. Fans of the game will be able to find each of the level rewards from the TFT tab on the League of Legends client.

The Beta Pass is set to end with the release of Patch 9.20 on Oct. 9.