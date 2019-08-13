Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.16: Full notes and updates

This week’s massive Teamfight Tactics patch will introduce four new champions and a brand-new Origin that’s sure to shake up the metagame.
A bunch of champions, traits, items, and abilities are also receiving major nerfs and buffs, which is sure to change the game. The same compositions we once knew could be no more and something more terrifying might rise up to take its place. TFT players likely hope that this update won’t lead to something worse than Void Assassin compositions or Demon Bear builds.
Here are the full notes for TFT Patch 9.16.
New Origin and champions
Trait: Throw a bomb at an enemy unit with an item and disables all items in a 1/2 hex radius for eight seconds.
- Camille
- Ability: Camille’s ability, The Hextech Ultimatum, roots an enemy and forces her in-range teammates to target whomever she’s fighting.
- Class: Blademater
- Cost: One Gold
- Ability Damage: 200/325/450
- Jayce
- Ability: Disrupts the enemy frontline by knocking back an enemy unit with his Thundering Blow. He then switches to his Mercury Cannon, bringing increased attack speed and ranged damage.
- Class: Shapeshifter
- Cost: Two Gold
- Ability Damage: 200/350/500
- Vi
- Ability: Targets the farthest enemy and charges toward them, knocking aside and damaging every enemy along the way. Once she gets there, she knocks her target up and damages them.
- Class: Brawler
- Cost: Three Gold
- Ability Damage: 250/450/650
- Jinx
- Ability: Gets Excited after her first takedown, gaining bonus attack speed. If she scores a second takedown, she pulls out Fishbones, her rocket launcher, causing her attacks to deal AoE damage.
- Class: Gunslinger
- Cost: Four Gold
- Rocket Damage: 100/225/350 magic damage in an explosion that covers three hexes total.
System changes
- Matchmaking
- Riot has improved how the player matching works to prevent the streaky scenarios where you would face the same player (or ghost army) two or more times in a row. Now, this should happen almost never.
- URF Overtime Mode
- To stop draws from happening, 30 seconds into every battle, URF Overtime kicks in and speeds things up for 15 seconds. Draws are still possible but there should be a lot less of them.
- 30 seconds into every battle, the URF Overtime bonus will activate.
- 300 percent Attack Speed
- 200 percent Ability Damage
- 66 percent reduced Crowd Control duration
- 66 percent Healing Reduction
- 30 percent increased affection toward maritime mammals.
- Ranked changes
- Teamfight Tactics’ ranked system looks pretty good overall. Even so, Riot is making a few tuning adjustments. Specifically, a couple bugs and inconsistencies made it a little more forgiving than Riot intended. You’ll now almost always be demoted if you lose LP in any game you start at 0 LP (this was always intended). Additionally, Grandmaster and Challenger players who demote will now skip Master and go directly to Diamond 1.
- As intended, everyone will now be demoted if you lose LP in any game you start at 0 LP.
- For Grandmaster and Challenger players, if you’re demoted, you’ll now skip Master and go directly to Diamond 1. This is now true in League of Legends as well.
- Riot has also made adjustments to LP gains and losses underneath the hood for extreme edge cases. For the most part, you won’t see or feel any changes based on this optimization.
- Player damage
- Riot made some changes to player damage in Patch 9.15 and overall it worked well. But it led to games being longer than intended, especially when fights were close. So we’re making some more adjustments. Overall damage should still be less than at launch.
- Base damage now scales with current stage.
- Stages one and two: One damage
- Stage three and four: Two damage
- Stage five: Three damage
- Stage six: Four damage
- Stage seven and on: Five damage
Traits
- Brawler
- Bonus health: Decreased from 300/700/1,200 to 300/600/1,000
- Demon
- Demon basic attacks have a 40 percent chance to burn 20 mana from their target and return 15/30/45 mana to the attacker.
- Ninja
- Bonus Attack Damage and Ability Power: Increased from 40/60 to 50/70
- Noble
- Bonus Armor and Magic Resist: Increased from 60 to 70
- Sorcerer
- Bonus Ability Power: Changed from 45/100 to 40/100
- Wild
- Attack Speed: Increased from 10 percent per stack to 12 percent per stack
Champion changes
Tier one champions
- Elise
- Health: Increased from 450 to 500
- Spiderling Attack Speed: Changed from 0.6 to 0.7
- Khazix
- Non-Isolated Damage: 150/300/450 decreased to 150/250/350
- Mordekaiser
- No longer casts his ability if there are no enemies in range at the start of the cast time.
- Nidalee
- Now always heals two units when she transforms. Previously, she would only heal herself if she had the lowest health on your team.
- Vayne
- Attack Speed: Changed from 0.75 to 0.7
- Ability Damage (percent of max health): Changed from eight percent/10 percent/12 percent to eight percent/12 percent/16 percent
Tier two champions
- Braum
- Health: Decreased from 750 to 650
- Lissandra
- Total mana (the mana required to cast her ability): Decreased from 150 to 125
- Lulu
- Ability Health: Changed from 300/475/650 to 300/400/500
- Zed
- Health: Increased from 500 to 550
- Attack Speed: Changed from 0.65 to 0.7
- Ability Damage: Changed from 200/300/400 to 200/350/500
Tier three champions
- Aatrox
- No longer casts his ability if there are no enemies in range at the start of the cast time.
- Evelynn
- Now prioritizes her current target with her ability.
- No longer casts her ability if there are no enemies in range at the start of the cast time.
- Katarina
- No longer casts her ability if there are no enemies in range at the start of the cast time.
- Attack Damage: Increased from 70 to 75
- Kennen
- No longer casts his ability if there are no enemies in range at the start of the cast time.
- Shyvana
- Leap AI improved to better kite away from her target.
Tier four champions
- Akali
- Attack Damage: Increased from 70 to 80
- Brand
- Ability Damage: Increased from 200/375/550 to 250/450/650
- Starting and Total Mana: Increased from 0/125 to 50/150
- Cho’Gath
- Ability Damage: Decreased from 250/500/750 to 175/350/525
Tier five champions
- Karthus
- Starting and total mana: Increased from 0/85 to 40/125
- Kayle
- Attack Speed: Changed from 1.1 to 1.0
- Miss Fortune
- Health: Increased from 650 to 700
- Total mana: Decreased from 100 to 75
Items
- Hush
- Reworked: Now has a 33 percent chance on hit to prevent the enemy champion from gaining mana (we’re calling it Mana Lock) for four seconds.
- Infinity Edge
- Critical Strike Damage: Increased from 150 percent to 200 percent
- Ionic Spark
- Damage: Decreased from 150 to 125. Now properly stacks.
- Locket of the Iron Solari
- Shield duration: Increased from four seconds to six seconds
- Morellonomicon
- Burn damage duration: Increased from five seconds to 10 seconds
- Red Buff
- Burn damage duration: Increased from five seconds to 10 seconds
- Redemption
- Heal: Increased from 1,000 health to 1,500 health
- Statikk Shiv
- Damage and bounces: Four bounces, 90 damage per bounce changed to three bounces, 100 damage per bounce
- Warmog’s Armor
- Heal: Now heals a maximum of 400 health per tick. This mostly nerfs its effect on PVE dragons.
- Guardian Angel
- Tooltip updated to reflect functionality (does not interrupt abilities or remove positive buffs). It now properly removes Grievous Wounds and resurrects properly.
- New Drop Mechanic
- In rare instances, it’s now possible to drop a full completed item instead of the two components separately.
Bugfixes
- Spiderlings and Golem can now properly be the target of Frozen Heart, Kindred, Swain, Karthus, Shen, and Veigar.
- Graves now properly gains range with Rapidfire Cannon.
- Frozen Heart no longer applies too many slows when stacked.
- Fixed some item slots not showing up or being in weird spots.
- Fixed Win/Lose streak gold being granted after PvE Rounds instead of after the PvP Round that happened before (streak gold should be granted at the end of all PvP rounds and no PvE rounds).
- Fixed Little Legends having collision after dying (and subsequently body blocking players in the shared roulette).
- Fixed Blitzcrank attempting (and failing) at targeting untargetable enemies, and therefore not casting.