Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.16: Full notes and updates

This week’s massive Teamfight Tactics patch will introduce four new champions and a brand-new Origin that’s sure to shake up the metagame.

A bunch of champions, traits, items, and abilities are also receiving major nerfs and buffs, which is sure to change the game. The same compositions we once knew could be no more and something more terrifying might rise up to take its place. TFT players likely hope that this update won’t lead to something worse than Void Assassin compositions or Demon Bear builds.

Here are the full notes for TFT Patch 9.16.

New Origin and champions

Trait: Throw a bomb at an enemy unit with an item and disables all items in a 1/2 hex radius for eight seconds.

Camille Ability: Camille’s ability, The Hextech Ultimatum, roots an enemy and forces her in-range teammates to target whomever she’s fighting. Class: Blademater Cost: One Gold Ability Damage: 200/325/450

Jayce Ability: Disrupts the enemy frontline by knocking back an enemy unit with his Thundering Blow. He then switches to his Mercury Cannon, bringing increased attack speed and ranged damage. Class: Shapeshifter Cost: Two Gold Ability Damage: 200/350/500

Vi Ability: Targets the farthest enemy and charges toward them, knocking aside and damaging every enemy along the way. Once she gets there, she knocks her target up and damages them. Class: Brawler Cost: Three Gold Ability Damage: 250/450/650

Jinx Ability: Gets Excited after her first takedown, gaining bonus attack speed. If she scores a second takedown, she pulls out Fishbones, her rocket launcher, causing her attacks to deal AoE damage. Class: Gunslinger Cost: Four Gold Rocket Damage: 100/225/350 magic damage in an explosion that covers three hexes total.



System changes

Matchmaking Riot has improved how the player matching works to prevent the streaky scenarios where you would face the same player (or ghost army) two or more times in a row. Now, this should happen almost never.

URF Overtime Mode To stop draws from happening, 30 seconds into every battle, URF Overtime kicks in and speeds things up for 15 seconds. Draws are still possible but there should be a lot less of them. 30 seconds into every battle, the URF Overtime bonus will activate. 300 percent Attack Speed 200 percent Ability Damage 66 percent reduced Crowd Control duration 66 percent Healing Reduction 30 percent increased affection toward maritime mammals.

Ranked changes Teamfight Tactics’ ranked system looks pretty good overall. Even so, Riot is ‌making ‌a‌ ‌few‌ ‌tuning‌ ‌adjustments.‌ Specifically, a couple bugs and ‌inconsistencies‌ ‌made‌ ‌it‌ ‌a‌ ‌little‌ ‌more‌ ‌forgiving‌ ‌than‌ ‌Riot ‌intended. You’ll now almost always be demoted if you lose LP in any game you start at 0 LP (this was always intended). Additionally, Grandmaster and Challenger players who demote will now skip Master and go directly to Diamond 1. As intended, everyone will now be demoted if you lose LP in any game you start at 0 LP. For Grandmaster and Challenger players, if you’re demoted, you’ll now skip Master and go directly to Diamond 1. This is now true in League of Legends as well. Riot has also made adjustments to LP gains and losses underneath the hood for extreme edge cases. For the most part, you won’t see or feel any changes based on this optimization.

Player damage Riot made some changes to player damage in Patch 9.15 and overall it worked well. But it led to games being longer than intended, especially when fights were close. So we’re making some more adjustments. Overall damage should still be less than at launch. Base damage now scales with current stage. Stages one and two: One damage Stage three and four: Two damage Stage five: Three damage Stage six: Four damage Stage seven and on: Five damage



Traits

Brawler Bonus health: Decreased from 300/700/1,200 to 300/600/1,000

Demon Demon basic attacks have a 40 percent chance to burn 20 mana from their target and return 15/30/45 mana to the attacker.

Ninja Bonus Attack Damage and Ability Power: Increased from 40/60 to 50/70

Noble Bonus Armor and Magic Resist: Increased from 60 to 70

Sorcerer Bonus Ability Power: Changed from 45/100 to 40/100

Wild Attack Speed: Increased from 10 percent per stack to 12 percent per stack



Champion changes

Tier one champions

Elise Health: Increased from 450 to 500 Spiderling Attack Speed: Changed from 0.6 to 0.7

Khazix Non-Isolated Damage: 150/300/450 decreased to 150/250/350

Mordekaiser No longer casts his ability if there are no enemies in range at the start of the cast time.

Nidalee Now always heals two units when she transforms. Previously, she would only heal herself if she had the lowest health on your team.

Vayne Attack Speed: Changed from 0.75 to 0.7 Ability Damage (percent of max health): Changed from eight percent/10 percent/12 percent to eight percent/12 percent/16 percent



Tier two champions

Braum Health: Decreased from 750 to 650

Lissandra Total mana (the mana required to cast her ability): Decreased from 150 to 125

Lulu Ability Health: Changed from 300/475/650 to 300/400/500

Zed Health: Increased from 500 to 550 Attack Speed: Changed from 0.65 to 0.7 Ability Damage: Changed from 200/300/400 to 200/350/500



Tier three champions

Aatrox No longer casts his ability if there are no enemies in range at the start of the cast time.

Evelynn Now prioritizes her current target with her ability. No longer casts her ability if there are no enemies in range at the start of the cast time.

Katarina No longer casts her ability if there are no enemies in range at the start of the cast time. Attack Damage: Increased from 70 to 75

Kennen No longer casts his ability if there are no enemies in range at the start of the cast time.

Shyvana Leap AI improved to better kite away from her target.



Tier four champions

Akali Attack Damage: Increased from 70 to 80

Brand Ability Damage: Increased from 200/375/550 to 250/450/650 Starting and Total Mana: Increased from 0/125 to 50/150

Cho’Gath Ability Damage: Decreased from 250/500/750 to 175/350/525



Tier five champions

Karthus Starting and total mana: Increased from 0/85 to 40/125

Kayle Attack Speed: Changed from 1.1 to 1.0

Miss Fortune Health: Increased from 650 to 700 Total mana: Decreased from 100 to 75



Items

Hush Reworked: Now has a 33 percent chance on hit to prevent the enemy champion from gaining mana (we’re calling it Mana Lock) for four seconds.

Infinity Edge Critical Strike Damage: Increased from 150 percent to 200 percent

Ionic Spark Damage: Decreased from 150 to 125. Now properly stacks.

Locket of the Iron Solari Shield duration: Increased from four seconds to six seconds

Morellonomicon Burn damage duration: Increased from five seconds to 10 seconds

Red Buff Burn damage duration: Increased from five seconds to 10 seconds

Redemption Heal: Increased from 1,000 health to 1,500 health

Statikk Shiv Damage and bounces: Four bounces, 90 damage per bounce changed to three bounces, 100 damage per bounce

Warmog’s Armor Heal: Now heals a maximum of 400 health per tick. This mostly nerfs its effect on PVE dragons.

Guardian Angel Tooltip updated to reflect functionality (does not interrupt abilities or remove positive buffs). It now properly removes Grievous Wounds and resurrects properly.

New Drop Mechanic In rare instances, it’s now possible to drop a full completed item instead of the two components separately.



Bugfixes