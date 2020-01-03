TF Blade says he might be competing on Team Liquid due to the team’s Visa issues

Team Liquid fans were hit with some bad news this week when they found out that visa issues could delay the arrival of some of its new players. Now streamer Ashkan “TF Blade” Homayouni says he might need to play for the team if these problems aren’t solved in time.

“Yes, there’s a good chance—like, that’s one of the reasons why I’m going to LA,” TF Blade said when asked if he would play in the LCS. “It’s [for] content and LCS. Or both.”

TF Blade says he might play in the LCS Clip of TFBlade Playing League of Legends – Clipped by Digityler

TF Blade joined Liquid as a content creator in June 2018, but hasn’t played in a true competitive League of Legends setting yet. Since he’s marked down as a substitute top laner for the team, it makes sense he’s one of the options Liquid is considering for the start of the season.

The positions available, however, do not match TF Blade’s designated role—star jungler Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen, Shern “Shernfire” Cherng Tai, and head coach Jang “Cain” Nu-ri are all affected by the visa problems. As a result, this might mean that one of Liquid’s current starters could choose to flex to a different position.

Former mid laner turned positional coach Eugene “Pobelter” Park was also seen playing plenty of jungle games on his main account, which made people believe that he was being considered for the jungle position should Broxah and Shernfire fail to enter the country by the time the 2020 Spring Split begins.

The new LCS season will begin on Saturday, Jan. 25.