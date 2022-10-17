Lean, mean, killing machines: These teams secured the most kills during the Worlds 2022 group stage

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



Teams will say that kills are not everything in League of Legends, and that, to some extent, is true. But still, the World Championship is a golden opportunity for teams to showcase the entirety of their hard-developed skills, especially their mechanical talents and ability to outwit their enemies, whether that be in a teamfight or a skill-intensive duel of equals.

During the Worlds 2022 group stage, the most aggressive teams have proved to be JD Gaming, DWG KIA, Gen.G, and T1. Coincidentally, all of these teams come from Asia.

JDG, as the most aggressive team in the tournament, averages 17.9 kills per game and up to 13.4 deaths per game, according to gol.gg. Just behind them is DWG KIA, with 16.7 kills and 11 deaths on average. Gen.G produced 16.7 kills and only seven deaths per game, while T1 averaged 16.3 kills and 8.7 deaths in each group stage game, according to gol.gg.

Thanks to their calculated aggression, these teams also have some of the highest gold-per-minute stats from the Worlds 2022 group stage, with the minimum being 1,929 gold per minute. On top of all of that, they destroy the most turrets per game since the entire Summoner’s Rift is at their disposal once they win a teamfight. JDG, DWG KIA, and T1, on average, have taken down eight turrets per game at Worlds 2022, while Gen.G averaged seven turrets destroyed per game in the group stage.

All of these teams have advanced to the Worlds 2022 knockout stage, where their dominance of the group stage will be put to the test in best-of-five matches. Worlds 2022 returns to action on Thursday, Oct. 20.