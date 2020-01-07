Streamer teams are set up for Twitch Rivals League of Legends Draft Showdown II

The North American installment of the League of Legends Team Draft Showdown is Twitch Rivals’ first tournament of the year, and it’s an exciting one.

It features eight teams, selected and drafted by captains for a $75,000 prize pool, and it will take place on Jan. 21 to 23. Included in the competition are big streamers Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp, Ashkan “TF Blade” Homayouni, and Hammoudi “Yassuo” Abdalrhman, amongst other familiar faces in the community.

The full drafts were completed on Jan. 6 with each of the players set to compete in two weeks. Here are all the North American teams for the Twitch Rivals League of Legends Team Draft Showdown.

Group A

Team Tyler1

Top Adrianaries Jungle IWDominate Mid Hai ADC loltyler1 Support Metaphor

Team TFBlade

Top TFBlade Jungle Tarzaned Mid Wayofthetempist ADC Value247 Support Papachau

Team BoxBox

Top BoxBox Jungle KiNG Nidhogg Mid TSM Sword ADC xFSN Saber Support Joey

Team Voyboy

Top FallenBandit Jungle Masterfiend Mid Voyboy ADC Osama Support Lohpally

Group B

Team Shiphtur

Top Dragoon Jungle ShorterACE Mid Shiphtur ADC Saskio Support Shady

Team Nightblue3

Top Tony Top Jungle Nightblue3 Mid Quantum Fizzics ADC Jurassiq Support HistoryTeacher

Team Yassuo

Top Sanchovies Jungle LS Mid Yassuo ADC Benji Support starsmitten

Team Trick2G