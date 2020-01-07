Login
1 hour ago League of Legends

Streamer teams are set up for Twitch Rivals League of Legends Draft Showdown II

Twitch Rivals is heating up.

rivals_header
Image via Twitch Rivals

The North American installment of the League of Legends Team Draft Showdown is Twitch Rivals’ first tournament of the year, and it’s an exciting one. 

It features eight teams, selected and drafted by captains for a $75,000 prize pool, and it will take place on Jan. 21 to 23. Included in the competition are big streamers Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp, Ashkan “TF Blade” Homayouni, and Hammoudi “Yassuo” Abdalrhman, amongst other familiar faces in the community. 

The full drafts were completed on Jan. 6 with each of the players set to compete in two weeks. Here are all the North American teams for the Twitch Rivals League of Legends Team Draft Showdown.

Group A

Team Tyler1

TopAdrianaries 
JungleIWDominate
MidHai
ADCloltyler1
SupportMetaphor

Team TFBlade

TopTFBlade
JungleTarzaned
MidWayofthetempist
ADCValue247
SupportPapachau

Team BoxBox

TopBoxBox
JungleKiNG Nidhogg
MidTSM Sword
ADCxFSN Saber
SupportJoey

Team Voyboy

TopFallenBandit
JungleMasterfiend
MidVoyboy
ADCOsama
SupportLohpally

Group B

Team Shiphtur

TopDragoon
JungleShorterACE
MidShiphtur
ADCSaskio
SupportShady

Team Nightblue3

TopTony Top
JungleNightblue3
MidQuantum Fizzics
ADCJurassiq
SupportHistoryTeacher

Team Yassuo

TopSanchovies
JungleLS
MidYassuo
ADCBenji
Supportstarsmitten

Team Trick2G

TopFoggedFTW2
JungleTrick2G
MidCookiemanman
ADCHorsey
SupportGeranimo