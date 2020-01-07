Streamer teams are set up for Twitch Rivals League of Legends Draft Showdown II

The North American installment of the League of Legends Team Draft Showdown is Twitch Rivals’ first tournament of the year, and it’s an exciting one.
It features eight teams, selected and drafted by captains for a $75,000 prize pool, and it will take place on Jan. 21 to 23. Included in the competition are big streamers Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp, Ashkan “TF Blade” Homayouni, and Hammoudi “Yassuo” Abdalrhman, amongst other familiar faces in the community.
The full drafts were completed on Jan. 6 with each of the players set to compete in two weeks. Here are all the North American teams for the Twitch Rivals League of Legends Team Draft Showdown.
Group A
Team Tyler1
|Top
|Adrianaries
|Jungle
|IWDominate
|Mid
|Hai
|ADC
|loltyler1
|Support
|Metaphor
Team TFBlade
|Top
|TFBlade
|Jungle
|Tarzaned
|Mid
|Wayofthetempist
|ADC
|Value247
|Support
|Papachau
Team BoxBox
|Top
|BoxBox
|Jungle
|KiNG Nidhogg
|Mid
|TSM Sword
|ADC
|xFSN Saber
|Support
|Joey
Team Voyboy
|Top
|FallenBandit
|Jungle
|Masterfiend
|Mid
|Voyboy
|ADC
|Osama
|Support
|Lohpally
Group B
Team Shiphtur
|Top
|Dragoon
|Jungle
|ShorterACE
|Mid
|Shiphtur
|ADC
|Saskio
|Support
|Shady
Team Nightblue3
|Top
|Tony Top
|Jungle
|Nightblue3
|Mid
|Quantum Fizzics
|ADC
|Jurassiq
|Support
|HistoryTeacher
Team Yassuo
|Top
|Sanchovies
|Jungle
|LS
|Mid
|Yassuo
|ADC
|Benji
|Support
|starsmitten
Team Trick2G
|Top
|FoggedFTW2
|Jungle
|Trick2G
|Mid
|Cookiemanman
|ADC
|Horsey
|Support
|Geranimo