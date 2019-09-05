Teamfight Tactics PBE update shows Knights, TF, and Akali some love

Big changes are coming to Teamfight Tactics‘ Public Beta Environment (PBE) with certain units falling in favor of developers and others falling out (sorry, Evelynn).

The update for the 9.18 PBE cycle was revealed by Surrenderat20 yesterday, buffing Knights, Twisted Fate, and Akali. But unfortunately for everyone’s favorite demonic succubus, Evelynn is going to be toned down a bit.

TFT’s knights in shining armor just got shinier. With their popularity already rising, Knights will receive buffs at the four (from 30 to 35) and six-unit bonus (from 55 to 65). The additional five armor blocked doesn’t seem too overpowered, but after the Nobles nerf, Knights may be the only class to stand up to Demons.

Twisted Fate’s blue card might not be blue for much longer after receiving some love from the devs. The mana restored will get a significant buff, making the card-slinger a much more valuable asset to mana-hungry classes like Sorcerers and Shapeshifters. The mana you get from Twisted Fate will go from 20 to 30 at level one, 35 to 50 at level two, and a whopping 70 from 50 at level three.

Akali’s damage is still underwhelming, especially considering how difficult it is to level up a four-gold unit. The ninja’s ability damage is getting a huge PBE buff, going from 150 to 200 at level one, 275 to 350 at level two, and 400 to 500 at level three. A four ninja comp featuring Akali, Zed, Shen, and Kennen is difficult to obtain but can be well worth it with these buffs.

With Demons being the “it” class of the current patch, it’s not surprising that Evelynn has been knocked down a peg. Going against an Evelynn hyper carry with Hextech Gunblade, Dragon’s Claw, and Thornmail is brutal because the assassin is unkillable and destroys your entire backline. By lowering her ability damage threshold from 65 to 55 percent, the days of Evelynn carry may be soon forgotten.

Anivia will also undergo changes, with her ultimate’s duration getting nerfed from eight to six seconds and her ability max damage buffed to 800, 1,100 and 1,400 at levels one, two, and three.

Although these changes seem kosher, any PBE content is tentative and may not make it to the live servers.