Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.15: Full notes and updates

In Teamfight Tactics’ latest patch, defensive Origins and Classes are getting a well-needed boost. Knights, Guardians, and Nobles will now be much more of a reliable frontline force. Ninjas have been reworked, Pirates buffed, and Demons finally nerfed
Here are the full notes and updates for TFT Patch 9.15.
Systems
Win/Loss streaks
Win/Loss streak breakpoints: From 2/5/8 to 2/4/7.
Class Breakpoints
- Gunslinger 6: Gunslingers have a chance to fire 3 additional attacks.
- Brawler 6: All Brawlers gain 1200 extra HP.
- Shapeshifter 6: Shapeshifters gain 120% Bonus Health on Transform.
- Blademaster 9: Blademasters have a chance to gain 4 extra attacks.
Player Damage
- Damage from Spiderlings/Elemental Golem: from 2 to 1.
- Tier 4 (1 Star): From 3 to 2.
- Tier 5 (1 Star): From 4 to 3.
- Tier 3 (2 Star): From 4 to 3.
- Tier 4 (2 Star): From 5 to 4.
- Tier 5 (2 Star): From 6 to 5.
- Tier 4 (3 Star): From 7 to 6.
Carousel Stage
Available Units: From 10 to 9.
Assassin
- Assassins jump earlier and their jumps are quicker.
- Non-Assassin champ movement is slowed for the start of combat.
- Assassins can be targeted sooner.
- Evelynn Attack Damage: From 60 to 70.
- Evelynn Ability Damage: From 200/250/350 to 200/300/400.
- Katarina Ability Targets: From 3/5/7 to 4/6/8.
- Rengar Attack Damage: From 65 to 70.
- Rengar Attack Speed: From 0.55 to 0.60.
- Rengar Ability Attack Speed Buff: From 0.3/0.5/0.7 to 0.4/0.7/1.0.
Demon
- Demon Mana Burn: From 25/50/85 percent chance to 20/35/60 percent chance.
- Varus Ability Damage: From 400/600/800 to 300/550/800.
- Aatrox Ability Damage: From 400/700/1000 to 250/600/950.
- Aatrox Health: From 750 to 700.
- Morgana Ability Damage: From 300/375/450 to 200/325/450.
Dragon
- Dragon: 100 percent Magic Immunity to 83 percent Magic Immunity.
- Shyvana Armor: From 20 to 30.
- Aurelion Sol HP: From 600 to 650.
- Aurelion Sol Ability Damage: From 250/450/650 to 250/500/750.
Elementalist
- Lissandra Ability Damage: From 150/200/250 to 150/275/400.
- Brand Ability Damage: From 175/325/475 to 200/375/550.
Guardian
- Guardians: From (2) 40 armor per stack to (2) 50 armor per stack. Guardian’s don’t buff themselves.
- Braum Armor: From 25 to 75.
- Leona Armor: From 55 to 100.
Knight
- Knights: From block 20/40/80 damage from basic attacks to Your team ignores 15/30/55 damage from all sources.
- Darius Armor: From 25 to 40.
- Garen Armor: From 35 to 40.
- Mordekaiser Armor: From 35 to 40.
- Sejuani Armor: From 35 to 40.
- Sejuani Stun Duration: From 2/3.5/5 to 2/4/6.
- Kayle HP: From 800 to 750.
- Kayle Armor: From 35 to 40.
Ninja
- Ninja Trait Bonus: From (1)40 percent AD/ (4)80 percent AD to (1) +40 AD & AP/ (4) +60 AD & AP.
- Shen Attack Speed: From 0.6 to 0.7.
- Zed Attack Speed: From 0.6 to 0.65.
- Zed Attack Damage: From 60 to 65.
- Kennen Ability Damage: From 400/650/900 to 225/450/675.
- Akali Ability Damage: From 200/375/550 to 150/275/400.
Noble
- Noble: From 100 Armor/+35 Life on Hit to 60 Armor & MR/+35 Life on hit.
- Vayne Attack Damage: From 45 to 40.
- Vayne Attack Speed: From 0.65 to 0.75.
- Garen Attack Damage: From 55 to 50.
- Garen Attack Speed: From 0.55 to 0.6.
- Garen Ability Damage: From 450/585/720 to 360/585/810.
- Garen: Fixed a bug where he wouldn’t move while spinning. Beyblade is back.
Pirate
- Pirate: Average Gold Per Chest: From 1.6 to 1.75.
- Graves Attack Speed: From 0.5 to 0.55.
- Twisted Fate: Improved cast speed.
- Twisted Fate Ability Damage: From 100/150/200 to 150/250/350.
Void
- Void Trait Bonus: All your units ignore 50 percent armor to Void units now deal True Damage.
- Kassadin Attack Damage: From 45 to 55.
- Kassadin Attack Speed: From 0.65 to 0.6.
- Khazix Ability Damage Non-Isolated: From 150/250/350 to 150/300/450.
- Khazix Attack Damage: From 50 to 55.
- Rek’Sai Attack Damage: From 40 to 50.
- Rek’Sai Ability Damage: From 150/250/350 to 200/350/500.
- Rek’Sai Ability Heal: From 300/400/500 to 150/300/450.
- Cho’Gath Attack Speed: From 0.55 to 0.6.
- Cho’Gath Ability Damage: From 200/400/600 to 250/500/750.
- Cho’Gath Ability Knockup: From 1.5/2/2.5 to 1.5/1.75/2.
Yordle
- Yordles: (3)25/(6)60 percent Dodge to (3)30/(6)55 percent Dodge. Also dodges On-hit effects.
- Lulu Armor: from 25 to 20.
- Veigar Health: from 450 to 500.
- Gnar Attack Damage: from 45 to 50.
Other Champions
- Blitzcrank Mana: from 150 to 125.
- Ashe Attack Damage: from 60 to 65.
- Kindred Attack Damage: from 55 to 60.
- Morgana: Ability cast time from 0.35 to 0.5 sec to match all other champs.
- Yasuo Attack Damage: from 65 to 75.
- Karthus Ability Damage: from 350/600/850 to 400/700/1000.
- Karthus Ability Targets: from 4/7/10 to 5/9/13.
Items
- Locket gives a 200 health shield to Locket gives a 250 health shield that lasts for 4 seconds.
- Ionic Spark Damage: From 200 to 150,
- Hush Silence Duration: From 5 seconds to 3 seconds.
- Statikk Shiv Damage: From 100 to 90.
Clarity and VFX changes
- Akali: Adjusted her ability VFX to closer resemble its real hitbox.
- Gangplank: Improved barrel placement .logic, and they persist if GP dies while the fuse is lit.
- Kayle: Added cast VFX and adjusted auto-attack missile VFX.
- Kennen: Changed which animation plays while casting his ability.
- Morgana: Spell cast time increased to match most other champions.
- Sejuani: Changed which animation plays while casting her ability.
- Volibear: Changed which animation plays when he crits.
Bugfixes
- Rek’sai will now be healed by Redemption while burrowed.
- The Darkin item will no longer give mana to demons when equipping during combat phase.
- Vayne can no longer apply Silver Bolts onto units in Shen’s Spirit Refuge.
- Frozen Heart will no longer break for a round when selling its host unit.
- Dragon’s Claw will no longer reduce damage from champion abilities that deal true damage.
- The play again button will take you back to the same queue you just played (Darkhorse MVP candidate of this patch).
- Voicechat and party will persist through multiple games.