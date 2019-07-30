1 hour ago League of Legends

Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.15: Full notes and updates

It’s patch time.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In Teamfight Tactics’ latest patch, defensive Origins and Classes are getting a well-needed boost. Knights, Guardians, and Nobles will now be much more of a reliable frontline force. Ninjas have been reworked, Pirates buffed, and Demons finally nerfed

Here are the full notes and updates for TFT Patch 9.15.

Systems

Win/Loss streaks

Win/Loss streak breakpoints: From 2/5/8 to 2/4/7.

Class Breakpoints

  • Gunslinger 6: Gunslingers have a chance to fire 3 additional attacks.
  • Brawler 6: All Brawlers gain 1200 extra HP.
  • Shapeshifter 6: Shapeshifters gain 120% Bonus Health on Transform.
  • Blademaster 9: Blademasters have a chance to gain 4 extra attacks.

Player Damage

  • Damage from Spiderlings/Elemental Golem: from 2 to 1.
  • Tier 4 (1 Star): From 3 to 2.
  • Tier 5 (1 Star): From 4 to 3.
  • Tier 3 (2 Star): From 4 to 3.
  • Tier 4 (2 Star): From 5 to 4.
  • Tier 5 (2 Star): From 6 to 5.
  • Tier 4 (3 Star): From 7 to 6.

Carousel Stage

Available Units: From 10 to 9.

Assassin

  • Assassins jump earlier and their jumps are quicker.
  • Non-Assassin champ movement is slowed for the start of combat.
  • Assassins can be targeted sooner.
  • Evelynn Attack Damage: From 60 to 70.
  • Evelynn Ability Damage: From 200/250/350 to 200/300/400.
  • Katarina Ability Targets: From 3/5/7 to 4/6/8.
  • Rengar Attack Damage: From 65 to 70.
  • Rengar Attack Speed: From 0.55 to 0.60.
  • Rengar Ability Attack Speed Buff: From 0.3/0.5/0.7 to 0.4/0.7/1.0.

Demon

  • Demon Mana Burn: From 25/50/85 percent chance to 20/35/60 percent chance.
  • Varus Ability Damage: From 400/600/800 to 300/550/800.
  • Aatrox Ability Damage: From 400/700/1000 to 250/600/950.
  • Aatrox Health: From 750 to 700.
  • Morgana Ability Damage: From 300/375/450 to 200/325/450.

Dragon

  • Dragon: 100 percent Magic Immunity to 83 percent Magic Immunity.
  • Shyvana Armor: From 20 to 30.
  • Aurelion Sol HP: From 600 to 650.
  • Aurelion Sol Ability Damage: From 250/450/650 to 250/500/750.

Elementalist

  • Lissandra Ability Damage: From 150/200/250 to 150/275/400.
  • Brand Ability Damage: From 175/325/475 to 200/375/550.

Guardian

  • Guardians: From (2) 40 armor per stack to (2) 50 armor per stack. Guardian’s don’t buff themselves.
  • Braum Armor: From 25 to 75.
  • Leona Armor: From 55 to 100.

Knight

  • Knights: From block 20/40/80 damage from basic attacks to Your team ignores 15/30/55 damage from all sources.
  • Darius Armor: From 25 to 40.
  • Garen Armor: From 35 to 40.
  • Mordekaiser Armor: From 35 to 40.
  • Sejuani Armor: From 35 to 40.
  • Sejuani Stun Duration: From 2/3.5/5 to 2/4/6.
  • Kayle HP: From 800 to 750.
  • Kayle Armor: From 35 to 40.

Ninja

  • Ninja Trait Bonus: From (1)40 percent AD/ (4)80 percent AD to (1) +40 AD & AP/ (4) +60 AD & AP.
  • Shen Attack Speed: From 0.6 to 0.7.
  • Zed Attack Speed: From 0.6 to 0.65.
  • Zed Attack Damage: From 60 to 65.
  • Kennen Ability Damage: From 400/650/900 to 225/450/675.
  • Akali Ability Damage: From 200/375/550 to 150/275/400.

Noble

  • Noble: From 100 Armor/+35 Life on Hit to 60 Armor & MR/+35 Life on hit.
  • Vayne Attack Damage: From 45 to 40.
  • Vayne Attack Speed: From 0.65 to 0.75.
  • Garen Attack Damage: From 55 to 50.
  • Garen Attack Speed: From 0.55 to 0.6.
  • Garen Ability Damage: From 450/585/720 to 360/585/810.
  • Garen: Fixed a bug where he wouldn’t move while spinning. Beyblade is back.

Pirate

  • Pirate: Average Gold Per Chest: From 1.6 to 1.75.
  • Graves Attack Speed: From 0.5 to 0.55.
  • Twisted Fate: Improved cast speed.
  • Twisted Fate Ability Damage: From 100/150/200 to 150/250/350.

Void

  • Void Trait Bonus: All your units ignore 50 percent armor to Void units now deal True Damage.
  • Kassadin Attack Damage: From 45 to 55.
  • Kassadin Attack Speed: From 0.65 to 0.6.
  • Khazix Ability Damage Non-Isolated: From 150/250/350 to 150/300/450.
  • Khazix Attack Damage: From 50 to 55.
  • Rek’Sai Attack Damage: From 40 to 50.
  • Rek’Sai Ability Damage: From 150/250/350 to 200/350/500.
  • Rek’Sai Ability Heal: From 300/400/500 to 150/300/450.
  • Cho’Gath Attack Speed: From 0.55 to 0.6.
  • Cho’Gath Ability Damage: From 200/400/600 to 250/500/750.
  • Cho’Gath Ability Knockup: From 1.5/2/2.5 to 1.5/1.75/2.

Yordle

  • Yordles: (3)25/(6)60 percent Dodge to (3)30/(6)55 percent Dodge. Also dodges On-hit effects.
  • Lulu Armor: from 25 to 20.
  • Veigar Health: from 450 to 500.
  • Gnar Attack Damage: from 45 to 50.

Other Champions

  • Blitzcrank Mana: from 150 to 125.
  • Ashe Attack Damage: from 60 to 65.
  • Kindred Attack Damage: from 55 to 60.
  • Morgana: Ability cast time from 0.35 to 0.5 sec to match all other champs.
  • Yasuo Attack Damage: from 65 to 75.
  • Karthus Ability Damage: from 350/600/850 to 400/700/1000.
  • Karthus Ability Targets: from 4/7/10 to 5/9/13.

Items

  • Locket gives a 200 health shield to Locket gives a 250 health shield that lasts for 4 seconds.
  • Ionic Spark Damage: From 200 to 150,
  • Hush Silence Duration: From 5 seconds to 3 seconds.
  • Statikk Shiv Damage: From 100 to 90.

Clarity and VFX changes

  • Akali: Adjusted her ability VFX to closer resemble its real hitbox.
  • Gangplank: Improved barrel placement .logic, and they persist if GP dies while the fuse is lit.
  • Kayle: Added cast VFX and adjusted auto-attack missile VFX.
  • Kennen: Changed which animation plays while casting his ability.
  • Morgana: Spell cast time increased to match most other champions. 
  • Sejuani: Changed which animation plays while casting her ability.
  • Volibear: Changed which animation plays when he crits.

Bugfixes

  • Rek’sai will now be healed by Redemption while burrowed.
  • The Darkin item will no longer give mana to demons when equipping during combat phase.
  • Vayne can no longer apply Silver Bolts onto units in Shen’s Spirit Refuge.
  • Frozen Heart will no longer break for a round when selling its host unit. 
  • Dragon’s Claw will no longer reduce damage from champion abilities that deal true damage.
  • The play again button will take you back to the same queue you just played (Darkhorse MVP candidate of this patch).
  • Voicechat and party will persist through multiple games.