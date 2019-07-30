Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.15: Full notes and updates

In Teamfight Tactics’ latest patch, defensive Origins and Classes are getting a well-needed boost. Knights, Guardians, and Nobles will now be much more of a reliable frontline force. Ninjas have been reworked, Pirates buffed, and Demons finally nerfed

Here are the full notes and updates for TFT Patch 9.15.

Systems

Win/Loss streaks

Win/Loss streak breakpoints: From 2/5/8 to 2/4/7.

Class Breakpoints

Gunslinger 6: Gunslingers have a chance to fire 3 additional attacks.

Brawler 6: All Brawlers gain 1200 extra HP.

Shapeshifter 6: Shapeshifters gain 120% Bonus Health on Transform.

Blademaster 9: Blademasters have a chance to gain 4 extra attacks.

Player Damage

Damage from Spiderlings/Elemental Golem: from 2 to 1.

Tier 4 (1 Star): From 3 to 2.

Tier 5 (1 Star): From 4 to 3.

Tier 3 (2 Star): From 4 to 3.

Tier 4 (2 Star): From 5 to 4.

Tier 5 (2 Star): From 6 to 5.

Tier 4 (3 Star): From 7 to 6.

Carousel Stage

Available Units: From 10 to 9.

Assassin

Assassins jump earlier and their jumps are quicker.

Non-Assassin champ movement is slowed for the start of combat.

Assassins can be targeted sooner.

Evelynn Attack Damage: From 60 to 70.

Evelynn Ability Damage: From 200/250/350 to 200/300/400.

Katarina Ability Targets: From 3/5/7 to 4/6/8.

Rengar Attack Damage: From 65 to 70.

Rengar Attack Speed: From 0.55 to 0.60.

Rengar Ability Attack Speed Buff: From 0.3/0.5/0.7 to 0.4/0.7/1.0.

Demon

Demon Mana Burn: From 25/50/85 percent chance to 20/35/60 percent chance.

Varus Ability Damage: From 400/600/800 to 300/550/800.

Aatrox Ability Damage: From 400/700/1000 to 250/600/950.

Aatrox Health: From 750 to 700.

Morgana Ability Damage: From 300/375/450 to 200/325/450.

Dragon

Dragon: 100 percent Magic Immunity to 83 percent Magic Immunity.

Shyvana Armor: From 20 to 30.

Aurelion Sol HP: From 600 to 650.

Aurelion Sol Ability Damage: From 250/450/650 to 250/500/750.

Elementalist

Lissandra Ability Damage: From 150/200/250 to 150/275/400.

Brand Ability Damage: From 175/325/475 to 200/375/550.

Guardian

Guardians: From (2) 40 armor per stack to (2) 50 armor per stack. Guardian’s don’t buff themselves.

Braum Armor: From 25 to 75.

Leona Armor: From 55 to 100.

Knight

Knights: From block 20/40/80 damage from basic attacks to Your team ignores 15/30/55 damage from all sources.

Darius Armor: From 25 to 40.

Garen Armor: From 35 to 40.

Mordekaiser Armor: From 35 to 40.

Sejuani Armor: From 35 to 40.

Sejuani Stun Duration: From 2/3.5/5 to 2/4/6.

Kayle HP: From 800 to 750.

Kayle Armor: From 35 to 40.

Ninja

Ninja Trait Bonus: From (1)40 percent AD/ (4)80 percent AD to (1) +40 AD & AP/ (4) +60 AD & AP.

Shen Attack Speed: From 0.6 to 0.7.

Zed Attack Speed: From 0.6 to 0.65.

Zed Attack Damage: From 60 to 65.

Kennen Ability Damage: From 400/650/900 to 225/450/675.

Akali Ability Damage: From 200/375/550 to 150/275/400.

Noble

Noble: From 100 Armor/+35 Life on Hit to 60 Armor & MR/+35 Life on hit.

Vayne Attack Damage: From 45 to 40.

Vayne Attack Speed: From 0.65 to 0.75.

Garen Attack Damage: From 55 to 50.

Garen Attack Speed: From 0.55 to 0.6.

Garen Ability Damage: From 450/585/720 to 360/585/810.

Garen: Fixed a bug where he wouldn’t move while spinning. Beyblade is back.

Pirate

Pirate: Average Gold Per Chest: From 1.6 to 1.75.

Graves Attack Speed: From 0.5 to 0.55.

Twisted Fate: Improved cast speed.

Twisted Fate Ability Damage: From 100/150/200 to 150/250/350.

Void

Void Trait Bonus: All your units ignore 50 percent armor to Void units now deal True Damage.

Kassadin Attack Damage: From 45 to 55.

Kassadin Attack Speed: From 0.65 to 0.6.

Khazix Ability Damage Non-Isolated: From 150/250/350 to 150/300/450.

Khazix Attack Damage: From 50 to 55.

Rek’Sai Attack Damage: From 40 to 50.

Rek’Sai Ability Damage: From 150/250/350 to 200/350/500.

Rek’Sai Ability Heal: From 300/400/500 to 150/300/450.

Cho’Gath Attack Speed: From 0.55 to 0.6.

Cho’Gath Ability Damage: From 200/400/600 to 250/500/750.

Cho’Gath Ability Knockup: From 1.5/2/2.5 to 1.5/1.75/2.

Yordle

Yordles: (3)25/(6)60 percent Dodge to (3)30/(6)55 percent Dodge. Also dodges On-hit effects.

Lulu Armor: from 25 to 20.

Veigar Health: from 450 to 500.

Gnar Attack Damage: from 45 to 50.

Other Champions

Blitzcrank Mana: from 150 to 125.

Ashe Attack Damage: from 60 to 65.

Kindred Attack Damage: from 55 to 60.

Morgana: Ability cast time from 0.35 to 0.5 sec to match all other champs.

Yasuo Attack Damage: from 65 to 75.

Karthus Ability Damage: from 350/600/850 to 400/700/1000.

Karthus Ability Targets: from 4/7/10 to 5/9/13.

Items

Locket gives a 200 health shield to Locket gives a 250 health shield that lasts for 4 seconds.

Ionic Spark Damage: From 200 to 150,

Hush Silence Duration: From 5 seconds to 3 seconds.

Statikk Shiv Damage: From 100 to 90.

Clarity and VFX changes

Akali: Adjusted her ability VFX to closer resemble its real hitbox.

Gangplank: Improved barrel placement .logic, and they persist if GP dies while the fuse is lit.

Kayle: Added cast VFX and adjusted auto-attack missile VFX.

Kennen: Changed which animation plays while casting his ability.

Morgana: Spell cast time increased to match most other champions.

Sejuani: Changed which animation plays while casting her ability.

Volibear: Changed which animation plays when he crits.

Bugfixes