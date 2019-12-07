Team Vitality parts ways with YamatoCannon, signs 3 new players for 2020 LEC season

Team Vitality unveiled its full 2020 LEC roster today in one fell swoop. The European team has said goodbye to head coach Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi while bringing on three new players heading into the upcoming League of Legends season.

Former Vodafone Giants mid laner Aljoša “Milica” Kovandžić will replace the outgoing Italian Stallion Daniele “Jiizuke” Maura, who joined Evil Geniuses in the offseason. Additionally, Vitality has promoted jungler Duncan “Skeanz” Marquet from its Academy lineup and acquired AD carry Markos “Comp” Stamkopoulos from Team-LDLC to finalize the roster.

Both top laner Lucas “Cabochard” Simon-Meslet and support Jakub “Jactroll” Skurzyński will remain on the lineup moving into next year.

One of the biggest losses for Vitality fans, however, comes with today’s departure of the team’s former head coach YamatoCannon, who has been one of the biggest personalities on the squad. The coach joined Vitality in 2017 and served as an integral part of the team’s performance over the past few years.

Former Splyce head coach Hadrien “Duke” Forestier will step in as Vitality’s new head coach for the 2020 LEC season. Additionally, Vitality signed assistant coach Louis-Victor “Mephisto” Legendre, who previously worked under Fnatic.