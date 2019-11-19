Team Liquid reportedly set to acquire Broxah from Fnatic

The top team in North America is reaching over to Europe for its 2020 jungler.

Team Liquid is reportedly finalizing a deal to acquire Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen from Fnatic, according to ESPN. Broxah will be replacing Jake “Xmithie” Puchero, whose contract expired after the 2019 season.

Earlier in the night, ESPN reported SK Gaming’s Oskar “Selfmade” Boderek would be bought out by Fnatic to replace Broxah in its starting lineup. So it was just a matter of time until Broxah’s landing spot was announced.

Liquid has proven to be the strongest NA team—domestically, at least. The team has won four consecutive LCS split playoffs. The only problem is that the team hasn’t had as much success at Worlds. Despite coming off of Summer Split championships in 2018 and 2019, Liquid didn’t finish higher than ninth at Worlds either year.

The North American squad will have to hope Broxah, who finished top eight at Worlds and 2017 and 2019, and even reached the grand finals last year, can bring some of that international event success over to Burbank with him.