Team Liquid keeps Worlds hopes alive with big win over Suning Gaming

If you’re an LCS fan looking for a savior at the 2020 World Championship, then Team Liquid might be your best bet after they successfully kept their knockout stage hopes alive with a decisive win over China’s Suning Gaming.

Liquid was coming off of a demoralizing loss against G2 Esports to start of day five—if they wanted to keep their season going, they had to take down the second-best team in group A in Suning. This wasn’t an easy task to take, especially since TL had lost so emphatically against Suning a few days ago.

Luckily for NA fans, Liquid came to play right from the first minute. After a hectic level one skirmish, the LCS representatives came away with three kills and a nice lead for themselves.

Although Suning tried to stave off the incoming wave, a good roam from CoreJJ and Tactical punished an invade from their opponent’s top side—this was, ultimately, the play that shifted the tide into TL’s favor. With a massive lead in the bottom lane, Liquid was able to close out the game with quick, decisive teamfights and macro play.

A perfect roam from the @TeamLiquidLoL bot lane leads to a fight in favor of TL. #Worlds2020 pic.twitter.com/5tpZSYQyKU — Dot Esports (@DotEsports) October 8, 2020

Now, Liquid fans must now hold their breath once again—the team must now take down Machi Esports if they want a chance to face Suning in a tiebreaker for second place. Granted, G2 Esports must also defeat Suning to give TL the tiebreaker match.

Many things must fall into place if Liquid wants to get into the knockout stage, but more improbable things have happened at the World Championship before. Catch all the action on Riot Games’ official Twitch channel.