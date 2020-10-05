Suning take down Team Liquid with a surprise Draven pick

Suning took down Team Liquid in a very convincing fashion today during League of Legends’ World Championship with a surprise Draven pick in the bottom lane.

Suning’s ADC Tang “huanfeng” Huan-Feng popped off on Draven to the surprise of everyone considering it’s his first game of the Summer Split. Suning played Draven only once during the Spring Split and lost the game. The pick was a perfect answer to Liquid’s composition focused around the Twitch in the bottom lane.

The game began with a lot of focus towards the bottom side of the map to shut down Twitch with which Liquid had a lot of success during the play-in stage. Suning funneled so many resources that by 10 minutes Liquid was behind around 4,000 gold due to the pressure on the bottom side of the map.

Securing a 4k gold lead by 10 mins: a step by step guide. #SNWin pic.twitter.com/BfKf6mRHWn — LPL (@lplenglish) October 5, 2020

Draven picked up a kill shortly after, cashing in his passive and earning enough gold for an early Infinity Edge. With a fed Draven on the bottom side, Suning took down early dragons, which allowed them to secure a 24-minute Ocean Dragon Soul.

Even though Liquid’s Jensen stole away the Baron from Suning later on, they were no match for the Chinese lion, who won fight after fight, eventually winning the game.

Suning are currently tied for second with Machi Esports in the group and will play each other tomorrow at 4am CT. Liquid on the other hand is sitting on last place with zero wins and two losses. If they don’t bounce back soon, their World Championship run will end.