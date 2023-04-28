Team Liquid introduces new LCS head coach for 2023 Summer Split

Less than a month after parting ways with former League of Legends coach MaRin, Team Liquid has confirmed who will be stepping into the head coaching role for the LCS team in the second half of the 2023 season. Reignover will be moving up in the organization, being promoted from assistant coach to head coach, the team announced today.

Reignover previously served as an assistant coach with Liquid during the first half of the 2023 season and was a head coach earlier in his career in 2021 with Cloud9. He also played for Liquid during the 2017 LCS season.

Coaching staff changes, roster update and plans moving forward this summer – here's an update on our LCS team: pic.twitter.com/mkiheI26Ae — Team Liquid Honda LoL (@TeamLiquidLoL) April 28, 2023

“Going into Summer Split, we do recognize the problems,” Reignover said in an introductory video shared by Liquid. “We’ll make sure we take the right steps to build up the team properly so that our players can spread their wings in a more organized system.”

This past split, Liquid underperformed relative to their expectations coming into the year. The team finished eighth in the LCS standings with a record of 8-10. While the record would imply a relatively even performance, Liquid’s chances were crippled by a stretch of games in the middle of the split in which they lost four of five and moved from fifth place down to eighth, a place they held onto throughout the entire second round robin.

Beyond the change at head coach, Liquid also confirmed that no changes will be made to the team’s starting LCS lineup moving into the Summer Split. The majority of the team’s players are currently boot-camping in Korea while the LCS is on break.

This upcoming split, Reignover will be flanked by Liquid’s general manager Dodo, who is stepping back into an assistant coach role. Dodo previously served as an assistant coach with Liquid during the team’s stretch of title runs between 2018 and 2019.

Reignover will make his 2023 head coaching debut when the LCS Summer Split begins on June 1.