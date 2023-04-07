Liquid parts ways with LCS head coach MaRin after team’s worst split in 3 years

Team Liquid is moving on from its head League of Legends coach MaRin after just one split, the organization announced today. The former League world champion left the organization by way of a mutual agreement. Liquid cites “differing opinions and MaRin’s personal issues” as the reasoning for the decision.

This past offseason, Liquid brought MaRin into the mix to lead a full Korean-speaking League lineup. The longtime top laner, who took SK Telecom T1 all the way in 2015, was dipping his toes into the coaching waters for the first time. MaRin was brought onto the team in an effort to unlock the “total future potential” of top laner Summit, according to the franchise’s co-CEO Steve Arhancet last December.

We would like to thank @TL_MaRin for dedicating his time with us here at Team Liquid Honda. pic.twitter.com/r04B2JQ6YM — Team Liquid Honda LoL (@TeamLiquidLoL) April 7, 2023

Unfortunately for MaRin and Liquid, the team was not able to yield results this spring. Liquid finished eighth overall in the LCS standings with an 8-10 record.

This Spring Split, Liquid failed to reach expectations and did not qualify for the LCS playoffs. Liquid got off to a sluggish start this spring, winning just three of their first nine games. Although they picked up the pace with a 5-4 record in the second half of the split, Liquid fell just short of the playoffs. It was the first time in three years that the team failed to reach an LCS postseason bracket.

Liquid has not named an interim head coach at this time. The team will return to play when the 2023 LCS Summer Split begins on June 1.