Team Liquid climb to first place in their play-in Worlds group following decisive win against SuperMassive

Team Liquid climbed to first place in Group A of League of Legends World Championship play-ins following a dominant win against Papara SuperMassive.

The entire Liquid team looked clean, however one notable member which performed phenomenally was the rookie ADC Edward “Tactical” Ra who is having his first World Championship appearance. His moves and plays on Twitch will surely force enemy teams to ban it out if they want to stand a chance against Liquid.

Liquid prioritized Shen and Rakan in the draft phase, two strong picks in the current meta who are terrorizing both the solo queue and competitive environment. Both Impact and CoreJJ took over the game with their engages and map pressure, with Impact going for a utility-oriented build instead of the usual Shen tank build. He picked up Knight’s Vow and Locket of the Iron Solari to enable Tactical to carry with his Twitch pick.

After a teamfight around the Baron, Liquid wiped SUP and continued their domination, winning teamfight after teamfighting before finishing the game through top lane.

Liquid will face INTZ later on today for a chance to secure the last win in their groups and auto-qualify for the Main-Event which will begin later this week on Oct. 3. INTZ are currently last place so Liquid’s win against them is most likely guaranteed considering how well the third NA seed has been playing.