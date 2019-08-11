Team Liquid choose Clutch Gaming as their 2019 LCS Summer Split semifinal opponent

After CLG’s victory over OpTic Gaming today, Team Liquid chose to face Clutch Gaming as their matchup for the 2019 LCS Summer Split semifinals. This also means that CLG will have to play against Cloud9 in the semifinals.

All four teams have worked extremely hard to get to where they are. The long hours of practice and VOD reviews have all culminated into these last best-of-five series. Only the best teams from North America will be able to move on to the finals in Detroit.

LCS on Twitter The Semifinals are set and the road to the 2019 #LCS Summer Finals presented by @RocketMortgage just became clearer! (2) @Cloud9 vs (3) @clgaming – 8/17 at 2PM PDT (1) @TeamLiquidLoL vs (5) @ClutchGaming – 8/18 at 12PM PDT

Clutch have a huge mountain to climb ahead of them in the form of the three-time LCS split champions. Even though Cody Sun and crew took down TSM yesterday, Liquid are a completely different beast.

Liquid are a well-oiled machine that takes no breaks and have almost no chinks in their armor. If they can get their carries going, there’s no slowing them down unless they get overconfident. This roster is arguably the most dominant in North American history and they’re looking to solidify their era by winning four LCS championships in a row.

CLG are coming off of a convincing win over OpTic, but they also have a pretty tall task to bear with Cloud9. C9 have been solid all year long and they also one of the best jungler-mid duos in the region right now in Dennis “Svenskeren” Johnsen and Yasin “Nisqy” Dinçer. If this C9 roster can stay focused, there are so many sources of firepower that CLG will need to figure out.

You can watch all of the 2019 LCS Summer Split semifinal matches take place on Saturday, Aug. 17 and Sunday, Aug. 18.