Team Liquid adds Saintvicious to its Teamfight Tactics team

Team Liquid has announced the re-signing of former League of Legends player Brandon “Saintvicious” DiMarco, albeit for something other than League.

The player, who had stints on Team Curse, Liquid back in 2017, and more recently FlyQuest, has joined the organization as an Autobattler/Teamfight Tactics player for the foreseeable future.

A prolific streamer, Saintvicious moved to the Autochess community due to its community. “In the Autochess community, everyone is very nice to each other and there isn’t much toxicity,” Saintvicious said in Liquid’s announcement. “It feels like people just want to enjoy the game even if they are still competitive. It’s something you don’t feel very often from MOBAS.”

With the signing, Liquid state that Saintvicious will be moving into Teamfight Tactics full time. He could even compete in some of the upcoming tournaments, including the Twitch Rivals tournament coming up soon.