T1’s Worlds 2022 jersey invokes some classic SKT nostalgia

T1 revealed their uniforms for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship today, and the kits should invoke memories for some longtime fans.

Across the chest of T1’s Worlds uniforms is a massive logo for SK Telecom, the former naming rights owner of the famous League team. Although SK Telecom doesn’t own the rights to the T1 name anymore, the wireless service provider is still a major sponsor of the team.

The “SK Telecom” logo across the chest of T1’s 2022 Worlds jersey harkens back to the mid-2010’s when the T1 organization was formally known as SK Telecom T1 in the professional League scene. T1 won all three World Championships under the SKT banner between 2013 and 2016.

This season, Worlds is being held in North America for the first time since 2016. SKT ran through a gauntlet of competitors that season, defeating three titans in Royal Never Give Up, Rox Tigers, and Samsun Galaxy en route to their 2016 title.

We wanted to add a bit of 2016 nostalgia magic to the 2022 World’s addition by adding the large SKT logo. 2016 saw us visit and win in San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles – we hope to do the same in 2022. #T1Fighting #T1Win https://t.co/PcD13Mx12c — Joe (@JoeMar) October 2, 2022

“We wanted to add a bit of 2016 nostalgia magic to the 2022 World’s addition by adding the large SKT logo,” T1 CEO Joe Marsh said on Twitter. “2016 saw us visit and win in San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles – we hope to do the same in 2022.”

During their last two Worlds appearances, T1 reached the semifinals in each of them, but have failed to make it to the tournament’s grand final since 2017.

T1’s Worlds jersey also includes the organization’s logo emblazoned in gold above the right breast, with the Nike “swoosh” logo near the left shoulder. T1 partnered with Nike as the team’s official apparel partner in 2020.

T1 will begin their Worlds run on Oct. 7 when the tournament’s group stage begins in New York City.